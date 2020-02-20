Global Robotic Solutions for Automotive Industry Insights, Developments & Operational Updates 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

There are six main types of industrial robots: cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, articulated and collaborative robot. However, there are several additional types of robot configurations. Each of these types offers a different joint configuration.

The following 6 robotic applications are the most common in the automotive industry.Collaborative Robots: these collaborative robots are built to work together with other robots, on enormous assembly lines. Robots must collaborate between handling and welding robots to make such assembly lines function properly. Robotic Painting: Professional painters are difficult to find and the job is a highly toxic one. This makes it perfect for robots because the paint job needs to be highly consistent over a large area of paint, and reducing the amount of wasted material can add up to quite a bit of savings over time.

Robotic Welding: Robotic welding has been the top robotic application in the automotive sector for a long time, as every car needs a high number of welds before its complete. Given the high value of the finished product, productivity from automation is enormous. Robotic Assembly: In many automotive plants, robots are assembling smaller components like pumps and motors at high speeds. Often, robots are performing tasks like windshield installation and wheel mounting to increase throughput. Material Removal: High consistency and repeatability make robots perfect for material removal processes like trimming and cutting. This could be in the form of cutting fabrics, trimming plastic moldings and die castings or even polishing molds. Part Transfer and Machine Tending: Pouring molten metal, transferring metal stamps, and loading and unloading CNC machines are all best completed by a robot as they are dangerous. When completed consistently with little downtime they can also be a source of major productivity.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric

Adept Technology

Apex Automation and Robotics

Aurotek

Daihen

Finsar

Kawasaki Robotics

Industrial Robotics in Automotive Breakdown Data by Type

Articulated robot

Cartesian robot

SCARA robot

Cylindrical robot

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Industrial Robotics in Automotive Breakdown Data by Application

Collaborative Robots

Robotic Painting

Robotic Welding

Robotic Assembly

Material Removal

Part Transfer and Machine Tending

Industrial Robotics in Automotive Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Industrial Robotics in Automotive status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Industrial Robotics in Automotive manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

