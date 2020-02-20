Global Safe Patient Handling Equipments Market Business Strategies and Vendor Landscape with Future Projection by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Patient Handling Equipments Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report studies the global market size of Patient Handling Equipments in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Patient Handling Equipments in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Patient Handling Equipments market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Patient Handling Equipments market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Patient handling equipments has been used to make patient movement simple and safe. The dominant factors contributing to the patient handling equipments market are the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the growing elderly population.

The global Patient Handling Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Patient Handling Equipments market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Linet

Handicare

Benmor Medical

ArjoHuntleigh

Spectra Care

Etac

Guldmann

Stiegelmeyer

Mangar

Sidhil

Market size by Product

by Care

Bariatric Care

Prevention from Accidental Falls

Critical Care

Wound Care

Others

by Product

Wheelchairs and Scooters

Medical Beds

Bathroom Safety Supplies

Mechanical Lifting Equipments

Nonmechanical Lifting Equipments

Ambulatory Aids

by Accessories

Lifting Accessories

Transfer Accessories

Evacuation Accessories

Stretcher Accessories

Hospital-Bed Accessories

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Clinics

Elderly Care Facilities

Home Care Facilities

Academic Research Institutes

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Patient Handling Equipments market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Patient Handling Equipments market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Patient Handling Equipments companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Patient Handling Equipments submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Patient Handling Equipments market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

