Global Silicon Nitride Ceramics Market 2025 Demand, Competitive Scenario, Latest Analysis, Recent Advancements & Forecast 2019

Silicon nitride ceramics exhibit promising tribological properties and outstanding fracture toughness, which makes them materials-of-choice in making rolling and balls. They hold great promise in manufacturing of high-end bearings, automotive components exposed to high stress, and range of ceramic tools used mainly for wire drawing. A large share of revenues comes from the uptake of silicon nitride ceramics in cutting tools. Growing demand for silicon nitride ceramics for composites that undergo high mechanical stress is boosting the market. Sales and consumption volumes contributed by Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are prominent. Advanced engineering ceramics with outstanding chemical and thermal resistance have opened large unexplored avenue in industrial applications.

Silicon nitride ceramics offer high thermal, shock, and impact resistance. Silicon nitride ceramics is superior to other materials due to its thermal shock resistance. It does not deteriorate at high temperatures, so its used for automotive engines and parts for gas turbines, including the turbocharger rotor. It is widely used in Cutting Tools, Bearing Rolling Elements, Automotive Components (rollers/pads), Oil&Gas Components industry.

Silicon nitride exceeds other ceramics in thermal shock resistance, and it is is superior to other materials due to its thermal shock resistance. It does not deteriorate at high temperatures. Hence it is most appropriate for engine and gas turbine parts, including turbo charger rotors, diesel engine glow plugs and hot plugs. As to the silicon nitride ceramics downstream application, Cutting Tools is its largest downstream market, which shares 28.75% of the consumption in 2016.

The sales of silicon nitride ceramics is through reaction sintering method (RS), Constant-pressing sintering method (CPS), gas-pressing sintering method (GPS), etc. RS is the most popular method for producing silicon nitride ceramics, which takes up 51.14% global consumption in 2016.

At present, the sales of silicon nitride ceramics distributed evenly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe is the largest consumption region of silicon nitride ceramics in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market market took up about 38.41% the global sales in 2016, followed by North America (32.25%).

Global Silicon Nitride Ceramics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon Nitride Ceramics.

Kyoceras

CeramTec

3M

Ortech

Toshiba

Coorstek

Morgan Advanced Materials

Ferrotec

Syalons

Rogers

Amedica

Honsin Ceramics

Fraunhofer IKTS

Winsted Precision Ball

Hoover Precision Products

Industrial Tectonics Inc

Precision Ceramics

Sinoma

Unipretec

Jinsheng

FCRI

Zibo Silicon Nitride Products

Shichao

HSCCER

Kaifa

Mokai

Silicon Nitride Ceramics Breakdown Data by Type

CPS

RS

GPS

Other

Silicon Nitride Ceramics Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace Components

Cutting Tools

Bearing Rolling Elements

Automotive Components (rollers/pads)

Oil&Gas Components Industry

Mining Components

Other

Silicon Nitride Ceramics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Silicon Nitride Ceramics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicon Nitride Ceramics capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Silicon Nitride Ceramics manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicon Nitride Ceramics :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

