Global Single Cell Analysis Market Future Scope Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2024

This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Demand for single cell analyses using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have helped researchers gain insights into disease genomics and transcriptomics. Current opportunities in the market stand at more than US$1 bn. Sheer pace of advancements in single-cell workflows has opened new avenues in cancer treatments, neurology, and stem-cell biology. A case in point is the growing potential of single-cell RNA sequencing. Recent strides made in molecular biology, notably gene expression profiling, have imparted momentum to the prospects of single cell analysis. Advent of microfluidic platforms for single-cell biology has opened lucrative avenue for market players in the last few years. Growing demand for single cell analysis in studying disease pathogenesis and tissue heterogeneity will likely unlock new frontiers, propelling to the market to expand at more than 10% CAGR during 2019 – 2025.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BD Medical

Medtronic

Merck

Agilent Technologies

Stryker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter

GE Healthcare

Miltenyi Biotec

Nanostring Technologies

Celgene Corporation

Corning

Qiagen

Illumina

Market Segment by Product Type

Flow Cytometry

Mass Spectrometry

Microscopy

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Other

Market Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Cell Banks and IVF Centers

Hospitals and Diagnostics Laboratories

Research & Academic Laboratories

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Single Cell Analysis status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Single Cell Analysis manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

