Global Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material Market 2019: spectator steady growth by 2025 according to Expert Reviews & Analysis

Magnetic material sintering usually involves temperature from 1000 – 1400?. For example, ambient temperatures have a significant impact on sintered ferrite for manufacture of permanent magnets.

In terms of fabrication, sintered magnet involves powder metallurgical process. In industrial settings, sintered magnet often refers to rare earth sintered magnet.

The making of sintered magnet is three-step process. First, a suitable magnet alloy is finely pulverized, material is press molded, easy magnetization axis aligned in the magnetic field, and finally, the material is sintered.

Sintered permanent magnet features outstanding magnetic properties, and superior heat resistance, not found in magnets produced by mixing plastic.

Sintered magnets feature exceptional functional attributes too. For example, neodymium material radially sintered ring magnet is suitable for its magnetic properties to be aligned in different directions, not found in regular neodymium ring magnets.

Such outstanding properties of sintered magnet material validates steadfast growth of sintered permanent magnetic material market.

This report studies the global market size of Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sintered Permanent Magnetic Material production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Neo

R.Audemars SA

NSSMC

TDK

Daido Steel

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

China Sciences Group

DEMGC

Beijing Jingci Magnet

Market Segment by Product Type

Ferrite

Rare Earth

Others

Market Segment by Application

Electro-Acoustic Field

Electronic Appliances Field

Motor Field

Mechanical Equipment Field

Medical Equipment Field

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

