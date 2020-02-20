Global Space Mining Market : Outlook on Revolutionary Trends 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Space Mining Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customers Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The space mining market is predicted to expand at an outstanding close to 23.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Across many parts of the world, space research is a sought-after interest area of scientists, space explorers mainly for atmospheric concentration, natural resources, and sustainability of life.

Space mining, specifically, has surfaced as an interest area of space scientists for mineral wealth of celestial spaces beyond Earth.

Space mining is a systematic pursuit carried out by government agencies as well as private parties, which involves mining of asteroids and other planets for their mineral wealth. Finite availability of natural resources, including minerals, on Earth has compelled mining of extraterrestrial spaces. Further, involvement of international bodies to regulate space mining, reflects controlled and organized nature of such pursuits. Collectively, this boosts space mining market.

This report focuses on the global Space Mining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Space Mining development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bradford

Ispace

Kleos Space S.A.

Moon Express

Planetary Resources

Spacefab.Us

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Offworld

Virgin Galactic

Deep Space Industries

Asteroid Mining Corporation

Shackleton Energy Company

TransAstra

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

European Space Agency

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

China National Space Administration

Russian Federal Space Agency

Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type C

Type S

Type M

Market segment by Application, split into

Extraterrestrial Commodity

Construction

Human Life Sustainability

Fuel

3D Printing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Space Mining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Space Mining development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

