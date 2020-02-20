Global Steel Modular Construction : Key driving factor for the market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Steel Modular Construction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customerâ€™s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Technological advances in modular building industry have expanded options of material, from solid timber mostly used traditionally for modular units. With the adoption of CAD CAM technologies for building sub-structures and framing pursuits, steel has surfaced as a material of choice.

Modular construction made of steel saves times and money. This is mainly because steel frame and subs-structure require shorter construction and installation time, thereby resulting in lower on site holding costs and higher rental yields.

Steel allows advantages of increased design choices for varied effects, such as curved features and cantilevered modules. Higher safety over traditional timber, quality in terms of high dimensional accuracy, and greater sustainability account for increasing uptake of steel for modular construction. Steel modular construction benefit manufacturers, customers, occupants, and neighbors too, thus, positively influencing steel modular construction market.

This report focuses on the global Steel Modular Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Steel Modular Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Red Sea Housing

Bouygues Construction

Skanska

KLEUSBERG

Lendlease

Laing ORourke

ATCO

VINCI

Algeco Scotsman

KEF Katerra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent Modular Construction

Temporary Modular Construction

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

