Global Zinc Borate Market 2025 Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast

The use of zinc borate as multi-functional fire retardant and smoke suppressant has generated groundswell of interest in the polymer industry. Rising potential demand among manufacturers of plastics, textiles, paper, and rubber, is accentuating the prospects. Array of attractive properties, including low toxicity, good dispersion ability, low water solubility, and excellent heat stability, promote its applications in adhesives and paints industries. China, Europe, and North America are expected to be the major revenue generating regions, increasingly bolstered by extensive uptake of zinc borate in end-use industries. The market is expected to garner CAGR of 2.2% during 2018–2025 to attain 12 million in dollars by the period-end.

This report researches the worldwide Zinc Borate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Zinc Borate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Zinc borate, also known to be borate of zinc is an inorganic compound. The material comes in white crystalline color or in form of amorphous powder that is unsolvable in water. Moreover, the compounds toxicity is usually low and has a melting point of about 980 C.

In the chemistry field, zinc borate is referred to as an inorganic compound (a borate of zinc). This chemical compound has different variations due to the ration of zinc/boron and the water content in it. The forms include 2ZnO3 B2O33.5H2O, 2ZnO3 B2O3, 4ZnOB2O3H2O), 4ZnO6B2O37H2O, 2ZnO2B2O33H2O.

Among those types, 2ZnO3 B2O33.5H2O is the most widely used one.

Zinc borate is primarily used in plastics and cellulose fibers, paper, rubbers and the textiles industry because of its flame retardant feature. Also, it is a useful smoke suppressant in the plastic and rubber industry. Due to its distinctive performance, it can also be found in other fields, such as fertilizer, painting, adhesive and so on. Among those applications, function as flame retardant/smoke suppressant holds the largest market share in zinc borate applications, which was 89.12% in 2015.

North America, Europe and China are the major production base of zinc borate. The three regions contributed about 87.69% share in the global production market in 2015. In addition, North America is the largest production base for the time being, of which production reached to 30803 MT in 2015. The industry is relatively concentrated. Borax, Chemtura, Wuwei Industrial,Societa Chimica Larderello and so on are the leading giants in the zinc borate market.

As for consumption, North America, Europe and China are the major consumers as well. Industries, such as plastics, rubber, provide sufficient support for the development of zinc borate. In 2015, North America, Europe and China consumed about 29221MT, 14908MT and 18736 MT respectively, with a total share of 81.97% in the consumption market.

Although there are some alternatives of zinc borate in the flame retardant field, due to its own characteristics, zinc borate still has a rigid demand in some field. Market insiders think the market of zinc borate will keep growing in the coming years. Whereas, considering the fierce completion caused by alternatives and the various zinc borate manufacturers, the market is estimated to face uncertainties as well, such as price fluctuations.

Global Zinc Borate market size will increase to 12 Million US$ by 2025, from 10 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zinc Borate.

