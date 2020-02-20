Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up To 2025
The heavy and civil engineering construction market comprises companies carrying out utilities, highway, street and bridge construction.
This market also includes companies servicing land and subdividing property into lots for sale to builders.
3D printing is widely being used in heavy and civil engineering construction to reduce costs and construction time.
The key players covered in this study
China Railway
China Railway Construction
China Communications Construction
Bechtel
Power Construction
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Utility System Construction
Highway
Street, And Bridge Construction
Land Development
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Utilities
Commercial
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia…
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
