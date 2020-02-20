In Vitro Diagnostics Market Prognosticated to be Worth US$89862.2 mn by the End of 2025

Another key strategy being adopted by vendors in the global in-vitro diagnostics tests engaging in mergers and acquisitions. This is expected to aid vendors in penetrating the global market. A good instance, is the joint agreement between Sysmex Corporation and JVCKENWOOD Corporation to establish a new enterprise Creative Nanosystems Corporation. Instances like these are expected to open new avenues in the global in-vitro diagnostics market in the coming years.

TMR analysts report that the global in-vitro diagnostics market, which was worth US$55000 mn in 2016, is likely to reach a value of S$89862.2 mn by the end of 2025. The market is forecasted to rise at a 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

The segment of clinical chemistry is projected to gain significant traction in the coming years. The technology held over 25% share in the global in-vitro diagnostics market in 2016. Regionally, North America is expected to account for significant revenue in the market over the forecast period. This could be due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

