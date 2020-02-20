Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Industrial Communication Market Competition Forecast 2019-2025, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Analysis by Top Players – ABB, Siemens, Advantech” to its huge collection of research reports.



Industrial communication protocols such as Ethernet are widely used in office networks for data transfers. In the recent times, communication protocols are used in factory floors to meet communication needs of industrial applications. The industrial plant’s environment is harsh with extreme temperature conditions, humidity, and vibration. Industrial-based devices are designed to be rugged to withstand such extreme conditions and function effectively.

Among all the communication protocols, the market for wireless communication is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The number of wireless connections in industrial applications has increased considerably over the past few years as a result of improved network coverage, quality of transmission, and bandwidth capacity.

Advancements in wireless communication technologies especially in WHART, cellular, and WLAN technologies are helping various companies to remotely monitor their assets from anywhere in the world.

APAC held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. In APAC, the huge demand for consumer electronics and automobiles from countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and among others is driving the industrial communication market.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advantech

Beckhoff Automation

Cisco Systems

Emerson Electric

Endress+Hauser

General Electric

Infineon Technologies

National Instruments

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Energy and Power Generation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

