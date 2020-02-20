Injection Molding Machine Market Global Industry Analysis | Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Injection molding machines perform the injection molding process, which is generally used to manufacture plastic parts; however, they can also be employed to manufacture products or parts made of various other materials apart from plastic. The injection molding process can be employed to manufacture a wide variety of parts or products, which might vary greatly in their structures, dimensions, and end-use applications. The injection molding machine melts the material to be injected into the shaping mold, where the molten material cools off and solidifies, taking the shape of the desired component.

In terms of input material, the injection molding machine market can be segmented into rubber, metal, plastic, and ceramics. The rubber injection molding machine uses rubber as its raw material and injects liquid rubber into the molds for the solidification process. The molded rubber component then undergoes a vulcanization process using a rubber processing machine. The metal segment comprises the metal injection molding machine, which utilizes a mixture of metal powder and a binder as its feedstock. The metal component is then subjected to a variety of processes to remove the binder from it. The plastic segment consist of machines using plastics as their feedstock. The plastic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its properties such as chemical resistivity and flexibility. The ceramics segment generally contains plaster as its raw material for injecting into the mold and forming various structures.

In terms of injection machine, the injection molding machine market can be divided into electric, hydraulic, and hybrid machines. The electrical injection molding machines utilize electricity for all the process. The hydraulic injection molding machines segment is anticipated to hold a significant share in injection molding machine market by type of injection machine in the forecast period. This is due to their comparatively long service period, better performance, and reduced maintenance costs. Hybrid injection molding machines utilize a combination of electrical and hydraulic drives for their operations. They have a combination of precision and speed of electrical machines and dynamics and power of hydraulic machines.

In terms of end-user application area, the injection molding machine market can be classified into automobiles, packaging, consumer goods, and others. The automotive end-user segment is likely to lead the injection molding machine market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for automobiles globally, along with requirement for lightweight components in automobiles. Currently, packaging is used more for its product differentiation feature apart from its normal functionality. The packaging industry requires quality products with cost-effective and efficient production. This objective can be easily met by injection molding machines, which find their application in the industry. Consumer goods is another segment where injection molding machines find a variety of applications. The others segment includes end-user segments employing injection molding machines for producing a variety of products required in industries such as electrical & electronics and healthcare.

In terms of region, the injection molding machine market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold a prominent share in the injection molding machine market. The market in Asia Pacific is also estimated to expand considerably during the forecast period due to increasing demand for end-use applications in emerging countries, such as India and China, of the region.

Major companies operating in the global injection molding machine market are Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, Milacron Holdings Corp., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Negri Bossi S.P.A., Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Haitian International Holdings, Japan Steel Works Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems, Engel Austria, and Asian Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.