IoT Data Management Market 2019 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global IoT Data Management Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Rise in need for data traffic management caused due to tremendous amount of data generated from smart connected devices is boosting the demand for IoT data management market. Other factors such as growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD), increasing number of startups and growth of industrial IoT (IIoT) are also creating the need for IoT data management. Moreover, rising data intrusion threats and data encryption for IoT device security are also driving the market growth.

Key players

The key players in the IoT data management market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), PTC Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), and SAP SE (Germany). These players contribute a major share in the growth of IoT data management market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US), Logmein, Inc. (Hungary), Mulesoft, Inc. (US), Striim, Inc. (US), LogFuze Inc. (US), InfluxData, Inc. (US) Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), and others.

Regional Analysis

The IoT Data Management Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of IoT data management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). North America is the largest revenue generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. High share of smartphone ownership, internet penetration and rapid adoption of advanced technologies is leading to generation of large volumes of data, thereby creating need for IoT data management in this region. The US dominates the market with high revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America also has established players in this market, thereby contributing to the growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific region has immense potential for growth in this market. Adoption of advanced technologies, fast developing IT infrastructure and adoption of IoT in industrial segment are some of the important market driving factors. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of IoT data management market during the forecast period.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 IoT Data Management Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: IoT Data Management Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: IoT Data Management Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: IoT Data Management Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: IoT Data Management Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global IoT Data Management Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global IoT Data Management Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global IoT Data Management Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global IoT Data Management Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……

