Isobutyl Stearate Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation and Growth Forecast

Isobutyl stearates are stearate esters that are oily liquids or waxy solids. Isobutyl stearate is known with many chemical names such as isobutyl ester, 2-methylpropyl ester, octadecanoic acid, and Kessco IBS. Isobutyl stearate has molecular weight of 340.592 g/mol. It is an ester made of combination of isobutyl alcohol and stearic acid. Stearic acid is found in animal and vegetable fats. Low viscosity and oily nature of stearate esters helps in the formation of non-greasy hydrophobic film when applied to lips or skin. Isobutyl stearate esters are majorly used in cosmetics and personal care products. Stearate esters primarily act as lubricants on the skin surface due to their oily or waxy property. This gives skin a soft and smoothening appearance. Isobutyl stearate content when applied on skin in form of skin cosmetics forms a thin coating . Thus, isobutyl stearate acts as a skin conditioning agent. It is used during the formulation of eye makeup, lipstick, and skin makeup. Isobutyl stearate is used in other applications in metalworking and industrial segments due to its lubricant nature. Rise in demand for personal care products and bio-lubricants in the metal working industry is one of the key drivers of the isobutyl stearate market.

Based on application, the isobutyl stearate market can be segmented into personal care & cosmetics, metal working, and industrial. Personal care & cosmetics contributed significant share of the isobutyl stearate market in 2016. It is likely to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. Rise in usage of bio-esters in formulation of personal care and cosmetics products and increase in usage of personal care & cosmetics products across the globe are the prominent factors expected to drive the isobutyl stearate market between 2017 and 2025. The metal working segment is also expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period. The metal working fluid segment is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of metal working fluid manufacturers across the regions. Furthermore, awareness related to use of bio-lubricants in metal working fluid is less among small scale manufacturers. This is likely to hamper the demand for isobutyl stearate in the metal working segment.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the isobutyl stearate market in 2016. It is likely to remain the dominant region during the forecast period. Rise in demand for isobutyl stearate in personal care and metal working industries, especially in countries such as China and Japan, is boosting the isobutyl stearate market in Asia Pacific. It is a densely populated region in the world; India and China account for 1/6th of the global population. Thus, there exists high demand for personal care and cosmetics products in the region. Additionally, large number of manufacturing companies operate in Asia Pacific, especially in India, China, Japan, and South Korea. High amount of metal working fluids is constantly used in these countries. These are the major factors anticipated to contribute to the demand for isobutyl stearate. The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit significant CAGR compared to that in other regions during the forecast period. The market in Europe, followed by that in North America, is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Increase in awareness related bio-esters and bio-lubricants in these regions is the key factor anticipated to drive the demand for isobutyl stearate during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global market include Oleon NV, Industrial Quimica Lasem SA, Hangzhou DayangChem Co. Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals, Mosselman S.a., A&A, and Fratelli Parodi Spa.