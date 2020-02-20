Leather Goods Market 2019-2025: Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR during Forecast Period

Leather Goods is a general designation for the products that are made from leather, which include a wide range of goods, such as sofa, leather chairs, leather handbag, luggage and wallet, etc. In a broader sens Since this category of goods involves a large scale of types, this report will separately research on them, and it can basically divided into the following as leather gloves, shoes, clothing, leather products for Vehicle upholstery, furniture, luggage, decoration and others.The material, leather, also include a wide range of resource. It is made by tanning of animal skin and rawhide. Leather also has a wide material resource, including cowhide, buffalo hide, hog skin, goat and sheep skin, deer skin, and other large amount origins of animal skins. The range of synthetic materials used in the leather goods industry is very wide.

Leather is widely used. Despite the commodities mentioned above, leather is also used for industrial manufacturing such as conveyer belt, cushion, and so forth. This report will only focus on the daily use consumption of leather goods.

Top Key Players : LVMH, Richemont Group, Kering, Belle, Coach, Hermes, Burberry, Prada Group, Fossil Group, Hugo Boss, Ferragamo, Daphne, MANWAH, Natuzzi, AoKang, C. banner, Red Dragonfly, Ekornes, Saturday

Table of Content:

“Global Leather Goods Market” Research Report 2018-2025

Chapter 1: Leather Goods Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Leather Goods Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Global Leather Goods Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Global Leather Goods Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Global Leather Goods Market Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Leather Goods Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Leather Goods Market Industry 2018-2025

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Leather Goods Market with Contact Information

