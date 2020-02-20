Leukapheresis Market Will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2018-2026

Global Leukapheresis Market: Overview

Leukapheresis is one of the procedures performed in apheresis. The demand for leukapheresis is expected to grow significantly with the rising research and development activities in their product portfolio. Leukapheresis is a procedure of removing white blood cells including leukemia cells and returns the rest of the blood cells into the bloodstream. Increasing prevalence of leukemia is likely to accelerate the growth of leukapheresis procedure in the coming years.

The global leukapheresis market offers comprehensive study on the market size and major trends. The market research report provides historical and future price trends, end-use demand details, shares of leading companies, and production forecasts. In the publication, the report analyzes key regions and players during the forecast period. Both top-down and bottom-up methods have been used to project and authenticate the market size of leukapheresis and its segments. The key players in this market have been identified through primary and secondary research. Also, competitive landscape of companies are discussed by highlighting their strategic partnerships, new product launches, and research and development initiatives.

Global Leukapheresis Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The global leukapheresis market is likely to be driven by some of the major factors prevailing in the industry. Some of these factors include rising number of blood donations, and surging demand for leukopaks. Furthermore, the growth of leukapheresis market is driven by rising demand for leukopaks in the development of cell-based therapies. Also, the incidence of leukemia cancer has risen significantly in the past few years which is estimated to drive the leukapheresis market globally. The NIH projects that the number of leukemia cases may reach 60,300 by the end of 2018. The rising number of trauma cases and prevalence of diseases are estimated to encourage the growth of leukapheresis market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing policies on reimbursements and increasing number of complex surgeries are anticipated to enhance the growth of this market from 2018 to 2024.

However, high cost involved in leukapheresis procedures and lack of qualified doctors are expected to hamper the growth of leukapheresis market in the next few years. Nonetheless, rising investments by government and growing competition among key players are expected to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players in the coming years.

Global Leukapheresis Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for leukapheresis is fragmented into regions which include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, is estimated to dominate the market throughput the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, increasing research on regenerative medicine, and larger presence of biotech and pharma companies may be responsible for the growth of this region.

Global Leukapheresis Market: Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the leukapheresis product market include STEMCELL Technologies, Terumo BCT, Haemonetics, Fresenius, Macopharma, and Asahi Kasei Medical. Some of the other key players existing in the leukopacs global market incorporate HemaCare, Caltag Medsystem, ZenBio, BioIVT, Key Biologics, Precision for Medicine, and AllCells. Companies are focusing more on partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product strategies in order to maintain their position in the market and increase customer base.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

