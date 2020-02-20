LUXURY JEWELLERY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, SALES, DEMAND- ANALYSIS TO 2025
iCrowd Newswire – Jun 13, 2019
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Jewelleryin key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Jewellery in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Jewellery market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Luxury Jewellery refer to the jewellery which have high value to collect. These jewellery have much more meaning other than money, they are symbol of status and status of their host.
In 2017, the global Luxury Jewellery market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Jewellery market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
strategies of managing prices and its inputs. Advancements in technology, which have made possible now for online sales, 3D printing technology, and radio-frequency that helps improve supply-chain efficiency, the present-day companies are evolving higher with opportunities for growth. The current trend of social media has allowed the consumer goods industry and its markets to reach consumers to use these channels for brand building.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Luxury Jewellery include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Luxury Jewellery include
Chopard
Mikimoto
Bvlgari
Piaget
Graff
Tiffany & Co.
Buccellati
Van Cleef & Arpels
Cartier
Harry Winston
Chaumet
LVMH
Kering
Chanel
Hermes
Market Size Split by Type
Earrings
Rings
Bracelets
Necklaces
Market Size Split by Application
Online
Offline
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
To be sure, this growth has been possible with the back of steadily rising income and populations, particularly in the emerging markets across the world. Currently, companies that are dedicatedly contributing to the consumer goods industry are identifying trends to capitalizing in emerging markets. They are also keeping a keen eye for new opportunities to acquire or partner with other companies (in the same domain) to leverage consumer market solutions, access source of raw materials, and enable access to consumers. In these ways, many companies are positioning themselves for growth opportunities from the emerging markets, other than the traditional market. Another key approach, the companies are gaining access to have a partnership with international brands and local market with the purpose of expanding consumer goods market, globally. Such collaboration can eventually help the companies to adopt new trends and opportunities from the consumer goods industry and would cater in the best ways according to the needs of a specific market.
