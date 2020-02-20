Milk Thistle Extract Market : An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2017 – 2025

Milk Thistle is an herbal plant which is commonly found in Europe and North America. Milk thistle is also known as silymarin, it is being used to detoxify and protect various liver disorder. Milk thistle extract is used to make medicines. It is used to cure liver damage caused by Amanita phalloides, mushroom poisoning and hepatitis C. Milk thistle extract is also used as an ingredient in supplement such as weight loss. Milk thistle extract is not just limited to cure liver damage but it is also helpful to control diabetes, depression, high cholesterol and menopausal symptoms.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26531

Milk thistle extract market is segment on the basis of form, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder form and capsule form. Capsule form is very much popular as compared to the powdered form. The demand for milk thistle extract is also more as it is a rich source of vitamin E and C. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/hypermarkets will hold a relatively higher share in the milk thistle extract market compared to other distribution channels. On the basis of application the milk thistle extract market is segmented into food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical industry is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period. The versatile properties of milk thistle extract is also going to attract the cosmetic industry in the coming future and is anticipated to drive the milk thistle extract market to a greater extent. On the basis of region the milk thistle extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Regional segment for the market of milk thistle extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Europe is expected to be the leader of milk thistle extract market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In North America region the country such as the U.S. is the key market for milk thistle extract. In terms of revenue Asia pacific is also expected to be the leading contributor in the milk thistle extract market, which is further followed by Latin America.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=26531

Increasing opportunities in the food industry is a key factor which is expected to drive the global milk thistle extract market. Milk thistle extract is popular as it offers various health benefits such as it helps to keep your heart healthy, reduces the growth of cancer cells in lungs, prostate, breast, colon, renal and cervical cancers, and helps in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease which is expected to bolster the growth of the milk thistle extract market. The demand for anti-aging cream is expect to boost the milk thistle extract market as antioxidants present in the extract helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Milk thistle extract is also known to block UVA and UVB, cure intestinal issues and reduces hot flashes and other related menopausal symptoms. Furthermore, it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also going to drive the milk thistle extract market to a great extent in the forecast period. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with milk thistle extract.