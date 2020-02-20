Minimally invasive surgery Market to Reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, EMR, ESD) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”.

According to the report, the global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of various gastric diseases and cancers is anticipated to drive demand for M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) surgeries during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market owing to higher rate of adoption and awareness about minimally invasive surgeries.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are potential markets for M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD). The M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2026.

High Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

Increase in lifestyle diseases leads to various disorders across the globe. According to the WHO, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016. Of these, over 650 million were obese. Most of the world’s population lives in countries where overweight and obesity account more deaths than underweight. This is likely to increase the number of treatment procedures; consequently, propelling the global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market.

M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) is a Highly Fragmented Market, with Large Number of Global and Regional Players

The global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market is highly fragmented in terms of number of players providing different services. Key players in the global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market include University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Rutland Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Washington Hospital Healthcare System, The Ottawa Hospital, St. Michael’s Hospital, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Ipswich Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, and HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.