Mining Collectors Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2025

Mining collectors are chemicals that are used for the separation of minerals from their ores. The mining collectors are usually added in froth flotation process for separating minerals from the gangue owing to the difference in their hydrophobicity. Froth flotation process is used for separation of minerals from their sulfides, carbonates and other ores. The selective separation is a complex process, thus adding mining reagents makes the process economically viable. Due to depleting high quality reserves across the globe, mining industry has witnessed relatively lower productivity and yield. Thus there has been a rising demand for mining chemicals in general and mining collectors, in particular for exaction of minerals from ores with lower mineral content. Collectors are reagents that are used for selective adsorbtion onto the surface of particles. The collectors work by increasing the contact angle so that the particles adhere to the surface. The collectors can either form a chemical bond (chemisorption) or be held over the surface by physical force (physical adsorption). The function of collectors in flotation is to increase the floatability of minerals in order to affect their separation from the undesirable Mining fraction. The collectors have two major functions namely selectivity and collectivity.

Global Mining Collectors Market: Dynamics

Owing to the depleting reserves and deteriorating quality of the ore, the mining industry has been witnessing a problem of relatively lower productivity. Efforts have been channelized towards exploitation of reserves that lie at relatively deeper in the mines. Due to this complexity in mining, there is necessity of mining chemicals for extraction and processing ores of low quality. This has led to an increasing demand for mining collectors. The use of mining collectors have improved the efficiency of the extraction process to a great extent. Collectors are an economic solution for extraction of minerals and thus make ore extraction process economically feasible. Major challenge faced by global mining collectors market is that the most commonly used mining collectors especially xanthates are reported to be hazardous, combustible, and toxic in nature and their use involves additional costs associated with storage, transportation, and handling, among others. Over the past few years, manufacturers have focused on development of alternatives which are stable and easier to use as compared to other conventional mining collectors, thus restraining the growth of conventional mining collectors market. A major trend observed in the global mining collectors market is that the manufacturers are focusing on providing customized solutions as per specific ore grades. Thus, strategy involving development of tailored offerings as per exacting standards in order to gain an edge over the competition is expected to be witnessed in the market.

Global Mining Collectors Market: Segmentation

The Global Mining Collectors market can be segmented based on type of ore, product type and region

On the basis of product type, the global Mining collectors market can be segmented as:

Xanthates

Fatty acids and fatty amines

Dithiophosphates

Dithiocarbonates

Others

On the basis of grade, the global Mining collectors market can be segmented as:

Nonionic

Cationic

Anionic

Global Mining Collectors Market: Regional Outlook

Global market for mining collectors is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region both in terms of production and consumption. China being a major player in Asia Pacific mining collectors market, is expected to dominate global mining collectors market during forecast period. Along with China, Australia also accounts for a considerable share in Asia Pacific mining collectors market. Consumption of mining collectors in China and Australia are expected to register steady growth. Latin America also accounts for a significant share in the global mining collectors market. The countries such as Chile, Peru, and Columbia, among others have shown an increasing demand for mining collectors over the recent past. Production of mining collectors is concentrated in Asia Pacific region, spearheaded by China and that there are a handful of manufacturers for mining collectors in regions such as Europe, where such reagents are imported. Countries in Middle East & Africa, especially South Africa, accounts for a noteworthy share in global mining collectors market. Consumption of mining collectors in North America is anticipated to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Mining Collectors Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global mining collectors market are:

Global Players

Orica Ltd.

Senmin International (Pty) Ltd

SNF FloMin Inc.

Clariant AG

Cytec Industries Incorporated (Solvay Group)

Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd

CTC mining

Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC

China Based Players

QiXia TongDa Flotation Reagent Co., Ltd.

Yantai Humon Chemical Auxiliary Co Ltd.

Tieling Flotation Reagents Co., Ltd.

Hainan Huarong Chemical Co., Ltd.

