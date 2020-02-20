Native Advertising Market: Top Key Players Analysis Nativo, Taboola, IAB Playbook, Instinctive, AdsNative, Outbrain, Livefyre, Polar, OneSpot

Native advertising, which ad executives, editorial departments, and practitioners themselves consider a bit different than the conventional advertisements, is still in its nascent phase and has a different definition for everyone involved in the field.

In very simple terms, however, native advertising can be defined as an advertisement that is designed to simulate the form and factor of the environment it is set to appear in. Like most marketing terms, native advertising is an umbrella term and is applied to a variety of digital content. In the past couple of years, native advertising has gained huge traction as the marketing world has started realizing the benefits of this innovative advertising experience.

In order to make the advertising experience less intrusive, native advertising sticks to the strategy of matching the visual design of the digital media platform that is being accessed. Native advertising principles adhere to the practice of making the advertisement content appear and feel like natural content.

The report on the native advertising market explores crucial details about the present state of the global native advertising market, complete with quantitative and qualitative data pertaining to key market segments. The report presents a thorough analytical overview of the major forces in the market that will drive demand, restraint growth, and the trends that underline consumer choices.

Global Native Advertising Market: Trends and Opportunities

The immensely popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and Twitter were among the first adopters and marketers of native advertising. For these companies, native advertising has become one of the primary sources of revenue in the past few years. The money factor has also lured many international publishing houses in introducing new advertising platforms on their mobile and desktop sites.

One of the major factors driving the global native advertising market is the fact that these ads are less disruptive/intrusive than banner ads. Also, native advertisements fit in more lucidly on mobile devices. This factor, owing to the rising trend of mobile internet, makes native advertising logically more effective for marketers and global brands wanting to expand their consumer base. With the escalating number of smartphone users globally, the reach of native advertisements will also expand, subsequently increasing the number of companies willing to advertise through this medium. This will enhance the growth opportunities for the global native advertisement market over the report’s forecast period.

The Federal Trade Commission has set some rules and regulations regarding the way native advertisements are labeled, as “sponsored” or “promoted,” which can be a bit ambiguous to the layman. This has prompted brands to use clearer terms, such as “sponsored advertising content” or “advertisement,” making the native advertisements stand out from the natural flow of content. This factor can defeat the idea of making native advertisements look like natural content and is expected to limit the market to a certain extent.

Currently, the native advertising market features advertisements that can be segmented into categories such as in-feed ad units, recommendation widgets, promoted search listings, search ads, and custom content.

Global Native Advertising Market: Region-wise Outlook

From a geographic standpoint, the global native advertising market can be examined for the three key regional markets: Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, and for the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific, on account of its large population base and a continuously mounting number of users accessing the Internet through desktop sites or mobile applications, will be the most lucrative regional market for native advertising. The native advertising market in other regions will witness steady growth over the report’s forecast period.

Global Native Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors operating in the global native advertisement market are Nativo, Taboola, IAB Playbook, Instinctive, AdsNative, Outbrain, Livefyre, Polar, OneSpot, TripleLift, and Sharethrough.