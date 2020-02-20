Nuclear Valves Market Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2019-2025

Nuclear Valves Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Nuclear Valves industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Nuclear Valves market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

The global Nuclear Valves market is valued at 3500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2025.

Nuclear valves market has been witnessing lucrative prospects over past several years. In large part this is on account of the presence of several producers and suppliers making foray into the market in recent years. They are keen on expanding their product portfolio across geographies, especially in Europe and China.

The global nuclear valves sales is estimated to reach about 1161.5 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 2048.7 K Units in 2022. Overall, the nuclear valves products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Growing concerns of safety pertaining to environment, plant investment, and human life in the nuclear power industry has led to the rising demand for safety valves. Demand for wide variety of actuator and safety valves for nuclear plants that are capable of meeting recent standards and approvals has propelled revenue generation in recent years. Capacity addition by top producers will have large positive bearing on the profitability of the market over 2019–2025 during which it is projected to register a CAGR of 12.1%.

Valves are devices that regulate, direct or control the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids) by opening, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are used in many applications throughout the industrial, commercial, and residential industries. Nuclear valves refer to the valves especially applied in nuclear power plants.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the nuclear valves industry. The main market players internationally are Velan, Emerson (including Pentair Valves & Controls, Fisher Brand and etc.), Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW), IMI Nuclear, Henry Pratt, Samshin, Daher-Vanatome, KSB, BNL, Babcock Valves, Vector Valves and etc. Players in China like Jiangsu Shentong Valve, Zhonghe SuFa and Neway Valve are growing fast and achieve more and more nuclear valve orders from overseas market.

Europe is the biggest production areas for nuclear valves, taking about 26.34% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). North America followed the second, with about 24.85% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of nuclear valve in China will increases to 385.2 K Units in 2017 from 124.5 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 164.7 K Units and 18.13% in 2016.

There are many different types of nuclear valves. Based on construction, the market can be segmented into: Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Diaphragm Valves and etc. Globe Valve and Diaphragm Valves are the most commonly used types, with market share of 28.89% and 24.45% separately in 2016 (based on revenue).

In the past few years, the price of nuclear valves show an increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nuclear valves. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for nuclear valves will become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end nuclear valves.

This report focuses on Nuclear Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nuclear Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Velan

Pentair Valves & Controls

Emerson-Fisher

Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW)

IMI Nuclear

Henry Pratt

Samshin

Metrex Valve

Daher-Vanatome

KSB

BNL

Babcock Valves

Vector Valves

Toa Valve Engineering Inc.

Jiangsu Shentong Valve

Zhonghe SuFa

Neway Valve

Shanghai LiangGong

Shanghai EHO Valve

Soovalve

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Globe Valve

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valves

Gate Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Others



Segment by Application

Nuclear Island (NI)

Convention Island (CI)

Balance of Plant (BOP)

