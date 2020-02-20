Pallet Displays Market to Witness Highest Growth in Near Future

Pallet displays are becoming increasingly common in modern retail settings. These displays allow brands to have a fair level of product differentiation in stores and supermarkets. Moreover, pallet display add to the overall aesthetics involved in product branding. Pallet manufacturer are coming up with innovative designs for their clients. These pallets are attractive, catchy and supports the retail store product displays. Pallet displays come in a wide range of designs and styles that meet different packaging application. At the same time, manufacturers are also focusing on improving material durability and providing cost-effective packaging options. As per the latest report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global pallet display market will surpass a valuation of US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2026.

Factors such as rising demand for more attractive retail store product display, convenient packaging, increasing usage of pallet displays in electronic, food and grocery product display in expected to support the growth of the market. In addition, increasing availability of application-specific pallet displays that execute complicated pallet display programs is likely reflect favourably on the market during the forecast period. The high emphasis that is placed of enhancing quality has led to introduction of high quality pallet displays that fulfil the actual objectives.

Corrugated Board will Remain a Highly Preferred Material for Pallet Display Manufacturing

Demand for corrugated board based pallet displays is expected to remain relatively high in 2017 and beyond. Corrugated cardboard pallet displays provision displaying of large volumes of a particular product for quick sale. Such pallet displays allow brand to showcases their product at scale. Further, they are available in most sizes (quarter, half and full) along with customization. Corrugated board pallet displays can be used for showcasing a single as well as multiple type of products and thereby present in most retail stores. Global sales of corrugated board pallet displays currently account for a significant revenue share of the market. Towards the end of the assessment period, close to US$ 1,091.6 Mn worth corrugated pallet displays are expected to be sold worldwide.

North America to Spearhead the Global Pallet Displays Market Through 2026

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to dominate global pallet displays market throughout the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2017 and 2026. However, growing number of pallet display users who strive to become more competitive on a global level is expected to create market opportunities other regions.