Paraffin Control Chemicals Market Outlook Demand, Share Analysis And Assessment 2017–2025

Paraffin control and removal is considered as a severe problem in oil fields since the beginning. Paraffin deposition leads to loss in oil production and transportation problems by accumulating in tubing, producing formation face, flow-lines and valves. Various chemical-, mechanical- and thermal-based methods are available in order to combat the formation and removal of paraffin deposits economically. Paraffin control chemicals are basically complex formulations of different chemicals. Crude oil contains varying degree of long chain waxes or paraffin that tend to form deposits when the oil is subjected to changes in pressure, temperature or other conditions. Various paraffin control chemicals such as dispersants/detergents are utilized to remove the deposits that are already formed and inhibits to interfere with wax crystal formation and growth.

More than 80% of the world’s oil is prone to precipitated paraffin deposits, which over the time can reduce the oil flow to such an extent that production ceases altogether. Paraffin build up drastically reduces the efficiency of entire oil recovery and transfer systems. Further, utilization of paraffin control chemicals possess various advantages, which include reduction in crude oil viscosity, reduction in solids backup, maintained fluid flow through the pipeline, mitigation of lost production and energy saving, etc.

Global Paraffin Control Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global paraffin control chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

Based on the product type, the global paraffin control chemicals market can be segmented into:

Solvents

Dispersants

Detergents

Wax Crystal Modifiers

Others

Based on the application, the global paraffin control chemicals market can be segmented into:

Offshore

Onshore

Global Paraffin Control Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Growing investments in the oil & gas industry is supporting the demand for the paraffin control chemicals. Oil & gas producers in the Middle East & Africa have been continuously spending on oil, petrochemical and gas production in order to meet the capacity expansion targets. Despite the lower crude oil prices, manufacturers in the region are continuously spending heavily on oil infrastructure to maintain the capacity. As per the MEED, the Saudi Arabia Co. plans to invest US$ 334 Bn on its oil and gas value chain by 2025 end. Thus, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for the paraffin control chemicals and driving the growth of the global paraffin control chemicals market over the forecast period.

Utilization of paraffin control chemicals is primarily dependent upon the operating conditions of the oilfield. If the field is operating at optimum temperature and pressure than there is no need for the chemicals, thus in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the global paraffin control chemicals market over the forecast period.

Global Paraffin Control Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the paraffin control chemicals market is expected to be dominated by the Middle East & Africa followed by Latin America and North America. The Middle East & Africa accounts significantly for the production and refining of the crude oil, hence it is expected that the demand for the paraffin control chemicals is significant in these region. Asia Pacific in the global paraffin control chemicals market is expected to expand at significant growth rate over the near future owing to the upcoming investments in the oil & gas industry supported by the growing demand from the end-use sector. Europe is expected to account for low share in the market owing to the fact that there is limited production of oil in these region.

Global Paraffin Control Chemicals Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Paraffin Control Chemicals market include Oilfield Chemical Company, Innospec, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman International LLC, Schlumberger Limited, Envirofluid, Carden, LLC, METITO, Berryman Chemical Inc., KMCO LLC,

The global paraffin control chemicals market is expected to be one of the most fragmented market owing to the presence of large number of regional as well as local players across the globe.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

