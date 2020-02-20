Pinitol Market: Rise In The Health Issues Amongst People to Bolster Industry Growth

Pinitol also called as D-pinitol was primarily noticed as an active compound in sugar pine, which is also called as Pinus lambertiana. Pinitol is an inherently present form of inositol, which can be gained from certain plant species. It is been noticed as one of the active compound found in many soy and legumes. It is a sweet crystalline compound which can also be found and extracted from sugar pine and carob tree. In plants, a pinitol function is to improve the tolerance of plants to drought stress or heat. Having many possible benefits, pinitol is also known for being anti-diabetic, antioxidant, inflammatory, anti-hyperlipidemic, and cardio protective. A recent study was done on pinitol also shows that it has an anti-cancer possibility.

The studies revealed that it could be very operative against numerous cancer types such as lung, breast, and bladder cancer. A large number of players are entering the pinitol market as a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributors. Increasing competition has compelled manufacturers to come up with competitive prices in the pinitol market. The key regions that have gained a larger market share in the pinitol market are Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Some of the leading players in the global pinitol market include FBRI LLC, The Good Scents Company, Euronutra s.l., TCI AMERICA, Inc., Capot Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zheyan Biotech Co., Ltd., Career henan chemical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Yikanglong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Chemwill Asia Co., Ltd.

Increase in the Diabetic and Cardiovascular Problems Is Increasing the Demand for Pinitol

The key factor behind the rise in the pinitol market is the increasing diabetic and cardiovascular problems in the people across the globe. The World Health Organizations’ data states that one in ten adults in Latin America already live with diabetes and the rate is rising rapidly mainly in the middle and low-income countries. It also states that diabetes was the seventh highest cause of death in 2016. In addition to this, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. It also says that over 31% of global deaths were caused because of cardiovascular diseases. This data clearly states that there is a rapid rise in the health issues amongst people, which is driving the demand for pinitol at large. Moreover, a large number of people across the world are inclined towards consuming supplements in their daily diet which is supporting the growth of the pinitol market. Consumers’ shift towards daily workouts and going to the gym is also one of the reasons for the rise in the global pinitol market.

Global Pinitol Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the source, the pinitol market is segmented as:

Sugar Pine

Soy

Legumes

Carob tree

On the basis of the end use, the pinitol market is segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals industry

Health and nutritional supplements

Opportunities for Market Participants

The manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the pinitol market have huge upcoming opportunities. Manufacturers and in-bulk sellers have large opportunities in the middle and lower income countries as a consequence of the rapid rise in the diabetic and cardiovascular diseases in the region. There is a huge opportunity in creating awareness about the benefits related to consumption of pinitol through various marketing channels and campaigns across the world. The rise in the per capita income of people across the world renders opportunities to the market players. There is still a need for research and development in the applications of pinitol which might open new doors for the market players. Market participants also have opportunities for gaining potential customers across the globe.

Global Pinitol Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the pinitol market are FBRI LLC, The Good Scents Company, Euronutra s.l., TCI AMERICA, Inc., Capot Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zheyan Biotech Co., Ltd., Career henan chemical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Yikanglong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Chengdu Biopurify Phytochemicals Ltd., Nanjing Dolon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Chemwill Asia Co., Ltd., and Chemwatch Global.

Some of the distributors in the global pinitol market are Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Natural Partners, Inc., Adooq Bioscience LLC, Vital Nutrients, Selleck Chemicals, and many more key distributors across the world.

