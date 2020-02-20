Polarizing Films Market Key Players and Growth Analysis with Forecast | 2025

Polarizing film is an optical film, which lets light waves of a specific polarization pass and block light waves of other polarizations. Polarizing film is made up of dyeing film (primarily polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)) or by iodine being adsorbed on its surface. This gives the film polarization characteristics that allow only light with a certain oscillation direction to pass through it. Polarization property of the polarizing film makes it an essential raw material for polarizer film which is used in liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, lenses, optical filters, etc.

It can convert a beam of light of undefined or mixed polarization into a beam of well-defined polarization that is polarized light. Furthermore, in order to secure mechanical strength of the film, backing materials such as a TAC film or a protective film is laminated to it. Polarizing film is ideal for a range of microscopy, display, and imaging applications. A single sheet features 38% transmission of unpolarized light. On the other hand, the transmission reduces to 0.04 when two sheets are crossed. In order to increase durability and stiffness, the film is laminated with cellulose triacetate (CTA), which is neutral gray in color. Polarizer film is produced using PVA film and TAC film as raw materials. Most of the polarizer film are used in LCD panels, while a small percentage (around 5.5%) is used in sunglasses, optical filters, etc.

Global demand for polarizing films has been rising significantly due to the high use of these films, especially in LCD displays. Increase in environmental concerns owing to hazards caused by disposal of electronic products is expected to drive this application segment. Implementation of stringent government regulations in packaging is estimated to be a key driver of the polarizing films market. Similarly, increase in demand for reflective polarizing films, especially in emerging economies; technological advancements; and rise in R&D activities are also fuelling market growth.

Furthermore, the reflective properties offered by polarizing films are propelling the market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to be a key factor hampering the market during the forecast period. Factors such as easy availability of raw materials and introduction of cheaper substitutes are also major factors restraining the market.

Based on contrast type, the polarizing films market can be segmented into low contrast and high contrast. In terms of layer, the polarizing films market can be bifurcated into multilayer and single layer.

Based on polarizer type, the polarizing films market can be divided into linear polarizer, polarizer by Fresnel reflection, birefringent polarizers, thin film polarizers, and wire-grid polarizers. Linear polarizer can be further split into absorptive polarizers and beam-splitting polarizers.

Based on geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The polarizing films market in Asia Pacific has been expanding owing to the rise in technological advances in the region. The polarizing films market in North America and Europe is expanding at a rapid pace. This trend is projected to continue during the forecasted period.

Key players operating in the global polarizing films market include Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd, DuPont, 3M Company, EFUN Technology Co Ltd, Fusion Optix Ltd, Gamma Optical Co Ltd, and Kolon Industries Inc.