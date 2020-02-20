Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future 2019–2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



A variety of thermoplastic materials have been used as road marking paints and coatings in markings of road, runaways, concrete floors, and outdoor applications. These markings have been an integral part of road safety and traffic guidance. Slew of paints and coatings have been developed that can meet the requirements of adhesion, weather resistance, and antifungal protection.

Moreover, demand for road marking coatings that are easy to handle and apply are augmenting the potential of the market. Growing numbers of road projects undertaken by the governments in developing countries, such as highway constructions, have lent massive growth prospects. Advances in formulations have also focused on flow, durability, and levying properties of paints and coatings used for road marking.

Road marking paints and coatings are kinds of paints used to paint road mark. Paint, sometimes with additives such as retroreflective glass beads, is generally used to mark travel lanes.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SherwinWilliams

3M

Swarco

Nippon Paint

Geveko Markings

Ennis-Flint

Hempel

PPG Industries

Asian Paints PPG

Sealmaster

U.S. Specialty Coatings

Rembrandtin Lack

Berger Paints

LANINO

Road Marking Paints and Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Thermoplastic Marking Paint

Waterbased Marking Paint

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Two-Component Road Marking Paint

Road Marking Paints and Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Roads and Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Others

Road Marking Paints and Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Road Marking Paints and Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Road Marking Paints and Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Road Marking Paints and Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

