Scleroderma Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach a value of US$1,689.7 mn by 2024

The demand within the global market for scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics has been rising on account of advancements in the field of rheumatoid treatments, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Several old and new vendors have introduced a plethora of business strategies in the global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market in recent times. The presence of well-equipped market vendors who have state of the art research facilities is a key highlight of the market’s competitive landscape. The need for seamless growth within the global market for scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics has led industry leaders to abolish barriers to market entry. Hence, a number of new vendors are expected to enter the global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market in the years to come.

The leading vendors in the global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market are projected to invest in new avenues for growth and development. This includes better research, stronger ties with hospitals and healthcare centers, and bonds with pharmaceutical companies. The market for scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics is also expected to witness new growth strategies being introduced by the small and medium scale-vendors. Some of the key players in the global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market are Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc, and Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics market would expand at a stellar CAGR of 10.3% over the period between 2017 and 2024. Furthermore, the market for scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics is expected to accumulate revenues worth S$3,663.8 mn by 2024, rising up from a value of US$1,689.7 mn in 2017. Based drug class, the demand for corticosteroids is projected to increase at a rapid pace in the coming times. On the basis of geography, the market for scleroderma diagnostics and therapeutics in North America is slated to expand at a healthy CAGR.

Popularity of Skin Diagnostic Tests to Aid Market Growth