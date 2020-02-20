Scratch Resistant Coating Market Insightful Analysis Of Current And Future Issues, Supplemented With Quantitative Data 2025

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Scratch Resistant Coating Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025 ” to its collection.

Scratch Resistant coating or abrasion resistant coating is a coating or a film which is applied to optical displays, optical lenses, instruments, signs, packaging of cosmetics and on a range of surfaces creating to a protective layer & forming a bond to save it from scratches from physical and chemical effects. Wearing of the surface usually occurs when a rough surface comes in contact with the components surface resulting in undesired removal of material from the surface of the component. Scratch resistant coating is used to modify or improve hardness of a component’s surface thereby increasing its lifespan and performance. Special scratch resistant coating and adhesives have been developed which provides outstanding scratch resistant.

Scratch resistant coating is generally classified into polymer and metal/ ceramic coating which further classified as Oxide Coatings, Nitride Coatings, Polyurethane Coatings, Polyester Coatings, Carbide Coatings, Fluoropolymer Coatings and Epoxy Coatings. These coatings are especially formulated to prevent industrial structures from damage, corrosions and wear by many factors like moisture, electrochemical potentials, heat, pH etc. They can be applied on number of areas and structures such as floors and walls of commercial building, factories or industrial plants and more.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11742

Air Dry epoxy (a type of epoxy scratch resistant coating) are cost effective and promotes resistance to corrosion. Phosphate coating is used on ferrous metal to protect the metal from minor corrosion and galling. Ceramic epoxy coating provide protection by forming ceramic particle bond to resin system. Polymer scratch resistant coatings are generally used on chutes, screens, slurry lines, piping, valves, pumps and casings.

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Dynamics

Rising development and growing innovation has increased the demand of improved and novel products in industrial sector to ensure superior durability is considered as a key driver of Scratch resistant coating market. Significant innovation and growth, along with industrialization, points to accelerating growth of scratch resistant coating market in near future.

Ceramic and metal scratch resistant coating type is the trending and rapid growing segment in scratch resistant coating market due to its corrosion and chemical resistant properties. Coating of ceramic/metal is inert to alkali and acid action, making it tough. Coating of oxide ceramic is electrically insulated and can be applied on substrates to prevent it from corrosion and abrasion using thermal spray.

A new and improved polymer based scratch resistant coating-nanocomposite material is taking place of regular scratch resistant coating which can make a difference in current use of polymer coating such as the glass used in aquariums. Presently, aquarium windows are thick to resist the water pressure but if the material used is stronger (polymer based Nano-composite) the glasses can be made thin and light weighted thus less expensive.

However, volatile organic compound coatings are hindering the sale of scratch resistant coating market as they lead to leakage of chemicals into water bodies and environment, leading to serious risk to both human and environment.

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of scratch resistant coating market by substrate type:

Plastic coating

Metal coating

Ceramic coating

Segmentation of scratch resistant coating market by application:

Marine

Industrial

Automotive

Construction & Architecture

Optical

Others

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the market of scratch resistant coating market due to rapid expansion of power generation and marine industries. Asia – pacific is expected to see potential growth in coming years both in volume and value owing to huge demand from developing countries (India and China) from the gas and oil industry. In Europe, sizable growth of the scratch resistant coating market is estimated due to demand of environmental friendly scratch resistant coatings like VOC (Volatile organic compound) – free coatings (epoxy and oxide coatings) in France and Germany.

Scratch Resistant Coating Market: Key Players

Akzonobel N.V.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Jotun

Praxair Surface Technologies

The Bodycote Group

Evonik Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Arkema

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Hempel

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11742

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]