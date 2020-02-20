Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 19,227.8 Mn by 2023

New technologies are emerging within the separation systems relating to chromatographic devices and consumables biotechnology. This is attracting many new players in the market. The emergence of technology is behind the growth of the separation systems for commercial biotechnology. The key players within the market are: Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Dickinson and Company, and Becton. Of these, Danaher Corporation is dominating the market on account of its advanced technological innovations, states Transparency Market Research (TMR).

According to the report by TMR, the separation systems for commercial biotechnology market is expected to grow steadily on account of various companies being keen to explore this sector. As per the report, the market will be worth US$19,227.8 mn by the end of 2023. On the basis of application, the life sciences research and diagnostics segment is likely to continue to lead. Europe is anticipated to lead in the market in terms of geography. The region is home to some of the biggest well-established firms which are involved in developing advanced chromatography technologies and solutions, which contributes to the growth of separation systems for commercial biotechnology market.

Increasing Investments in R&D Boosting Market’s Growth

One of the key factors boosting the growth of the global separation systems for commercial biotechnology market is the growing investments in research and development. The participation by government agencies and the increasing number of biotech companies are other factors helping the market to grow. The advancements and the subsequent increase in the demand for microarray technology is also contributing to the growth of the separation systems for commercial biotechnology market.

Lab Automation to Aid Market’s Growth

The dropping costs of developing new technology and experimenting on account of lab automation will also go a long way towards the growth of the separation systems for commercial biotechnology. Thanks to lab automation, samples are processed at relatively low cost and is contributing extensively to the growth of the separation systems for commercial biotechnology market.

Across geographical regions, several conferences are held so as to spread the awareness level and educate organizations regarding the latest and emerging developments. The other reason for holding these conferences are for investments, proposing grants, mergers, and asking for funds for experimentation.

Increasing Interest by Pharmaceutical Companies to Push Market’s Growth

Separation systems for biotechnology is implemented across biological products such as proteins, nucleic acid, and cell cultures and therefore holds an important status within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical Industries. The increasing interest by pharmaceutical products across the globe is behind the rising demand for separation systems for commercial biotechnology. Extensive research is held in the field of Life Sciences such as bio separation procedures are expected to create a strong impact for the separation systems for commercial biotechnology market.

That’s present, companies have started investigating the benefits of Separation systems for biotechnology when they’re at their production stage, which has led to developmental stage, and boosted the business sector. The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market (Liquid chromatography, membrane filters, electrophoresis instruments, flow cytometer instruments, centrifugation systems, DNA microarray instruments, protein microarray instruments, MACS & FACS systems, biochips, lab-on-a-chip, Life Sciences Research and Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Cosmetics, Energy, and Agriculture) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2023”

