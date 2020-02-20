Shoulder Replacement Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Shoulder replacement is a medical procedure that involves the replacement of damaged bones of the shoulder joints with artificial joint implants. Primary osteoarthritis, proximal humerus fracture, shoulder arthritis, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, and avascular necrosis are some of the medical conditions where shoulder replacement procedures are performed.

Major factors driving the shoulder replacement market are development of advanced designs, introduction of innovative reverse shoulder implants, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced products. Additionally, rise in the incidence of proximal humerus fracture cases among the geriatric population is one of the primary factors driving the shoulder replacement market growth. Moreover, rise in the prevalence of arthritis, avascular necrosis, and other disease conditions affecting the shoulders are boosting demand for shoulder replacement procedures. For instance, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, about 53,000 people in the U.S. have shoulder replacement surgery each year. Moreover, patients suffering from symptomatic shoulder arthritis are increasingly opting for shoulder replacement surgeries, which is also fuelling the growth of shoulder replacement market. However, high development costs, risk of implant failure, and increased chances of infection are some factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the next few years.

The global shoulder replacement market can be segmented based on product, end-user, indication, and region. In terms of product, the shoulder replacement market can be classified into atomic shoulder replacement, stemmed hemiarthroplasty, resurfacing hemiarthroplasty, and reverse total shoulder replacements. In an anatomic shoulder replacement, a plastic cup is fixed into the socket of the shoulder (glenoid), and a ball made of metal is attached on the top of the humerus bone. In a reverse total shoulder replacement surgery, the metal ball is fitted into the socket of the shoulder and the plastic cup is attached to the upper end of the humerus bone. The anatomical shoulder replacement segment is likely to hold a leading share of the global shoulder replacement market. However, the reverse total shoulder replacement segment is anticipated to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of reverse shoulder replacement procedures due to their high success rate. In terms of indication, the shoulder replacement market can be categorized into osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, avascular necrosis, and severe fractures. Based on end-user, the shoulder replacement market can be segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the global shoulder replacement market, owing to high preference for hospitals due to the availability of many facilities under one roof and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Based on geography, the global shoulder replacement market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading region of the shoulder replacement market, owing to the presence of a large base of geriatric population and rise in proximal humerus fracture cases. Rise in the number of patients with arthritis in the U.S., high health care spending, rise in the number of minimally invasive procedures performed in the region, and high adoption of advanced technologies by the population in the region are expected to market growth in North America. Meanwhile, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to experience increased market traction, due to a rise in the cases of shoulder injury and increase in geriatric population. In addition, rise in the adoption of reverse shoulder arthroplasty by surgeons, economic empowerment of emerging countries of Asia Pacific region leading to an increase in the affordability for high cost orthopedic procedures, and rise in the number of sports-related injuries are anticipated to significantly contribute to the market growth in emerging regions.

Key players operating in the global total shoulder replacement market include DePuy Synthes Inc., Zimmer Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker, Arthrex Inc., LimaCorporate S.p.a., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Tornier N.V., and Wright Medical Group.

