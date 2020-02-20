Solar Thermal Fuel Market Global Industry Analysis with Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Solar Thermal Fuel Market: A practical green energy source

Solar thermal fuel is a chemical that can absorb solar radiation, store it for a longer period, and release it. Solar thermal fuels (STFs) store solar energy through light-induced changes in their molecular structure, and release the energy in the form of heat in future, as needed.

A solar thermal fuel resembles a rechargeable battery; however, instead of electricity, the input is the sunlight and the output is thermal energy. The energy capacity of solar thermal fuels is equivalent to lithium-ion batteries, and they represent a fully cyclable solution as they can be recharged after use through re-exposure to sunlight.

Solar thermal fuels are capable of accumulating solar energy for up to 18 years. Researchers estimate that the ideal variant of STFs can store as much as 250 watt-hours of energy per kilogram.

Key drivers of solar thermal fuel market

Energy storage has been a significant hurdle to the prevalent adoption of renewables across the globe. The newly developed solar thermal fuel is likely to be the potential green energy source, since it could store solar energy for over a decade.

Unlike fossil fuels, this specialized fluid is eco-friendly since STF is reusable. It does not produce carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases that are harmful to the atmosphere. Solar thermal fuels are likely to serve as a revolutionary solution to control the prevalent global warming crisis in the near future.

As a unique source of clean energy, solar fuel has been a focus for researchers around the world for the last 40 years

According to the United Nations’ projections, the global population is estimated to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, which is estimated to further exceed 9.1 Bn by 2050. Creating clean fuel from water, sunlight, and carbon dioxide is estimated to become a commercial option in the future in order to meet the future energy demand, thus presenting brighter potential for solar thermal fuel market during the forecast period.

Currently, more research needs to be done to determine the viability of this solar energy storage method, and it is not yet known how much a commercial version of this specialized fuel would cost.

Nascent Stage of the Solar Thermal Fuel Market: Uncertainty about commercialization of STFs

The solar thermal fuel market is currently in the nascent stage. Despite its breakthrough potential, the commercialization of the product involves several uncertainties regarding its design, costing, and implementation.

The design and optimization of STF materials as devices or coatings has been a major challenge for researchers, since liquid form STFs are viable and solid-state photo-switching is relatively rare.

However, solar thermal fuel is likely to be an optimal alternative amidst the world’s quest for clean energy solutions. The share of solar energy reached 36% of all newly added power capacities in 2018. All solar photovoltaic power plants together formed only 2.2% of the world’s electricity output in 2018. This shows that despite solar’s recent dominating role in annual power generation additions, there’s huge untapped potential for both solar and it’s renewable.

Key research institutions and associations operating in the solar thermal fuel market

Solar thermal fuel is currently in the research phase, and not commercialized yet. Key research institutions and associations operating in the solar thermal fuel market include