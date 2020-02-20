Spinal Surgical Devices Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market: Overview

The global spinal surgical devices market is likely to witness significant growth rapidly growing aging population, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in medical technology. In addition, subsequent rise in treatment rates of degenerative spine disorder has also boosted the demand in this market. Rising obese population and changing lifestyle are some other factors benefiting the market growth.

The report consists of primary and secondary both types of research that helps in deriving complete information about the global spinal surgical devices market. Researchers of the report have followed top-down and bottom-up approaches to make sure all aspects are covered in the report. Analysis and statistical description are based on information derived from various sources such as international organizations, databases, industry journals, and similar others sources. To make the report more comprehensive, it is categorized into various segments that include key factors, trend, opportunities, and restraints.

Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

Globally, the demand for spinal surgical devices has increased largely due to increasing spinal cord injuries. Road accidents, sports activities, falls, and violence are the major reasons causing spinal cord injuries. As per the data presented by the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center in 2016, 17,000 new cases or say 54 cases per million-population are seen every years in U.S. it self. Moreover, spinal cord injuries have increased between 250,000 and 500,000 people across the globe according to the WHO insights.

Furthermore, manufactures are focusing on employing new technologies to develop minimally invasive procedure to treat spinal cord injuries. They are also focusing on minimizing postoperative pain & complications that will help in faster recovery. Seeing the trends the global spinal surgical devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market: Geographic Analysis

On geographical point of view, the global spinal surgical devices market covers Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market due to increasing number of obese people and prevalence of spinal disorder. Moreover, rising awareness among people due to the presence of various organization including North American Spine Foundation and others and availability of advanced healthcare facilities. These factors have boosted the demand in this market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Improvement in healthcare facilities and infrastructure and increasing expenditure on healthcare has further augmented the demand in this market. In addition, rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries caused by road accidents, falls, and violence has further augmented the demand for spinal surgical devices.

Global Spinal Surgical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global spinal surgical devices market are given in the report. The reason behind presenting vendors landscape is to provide complete insights about competition and how it will grow in the forthcoming years. Crucial strategies such as innovation, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, research and development are also presented in the report. K2M Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., SpineVision SA, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix International N.V., Globus Medical, Inc., and Stryker Corp. are some of the prominent players’ specified in the report.

