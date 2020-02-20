Stand-Up Pouches Market: Reduce Transportation Costs by Minimizing Pack Weight

In their latest report titled – “Stand-Up Pouches Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Historic (2013-2017) and Forecast (2018 – 2026)” Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the consumption of a variety of stand-up pouches for applications in different end-use industries. According to TMR, the global stand-up pouches market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-26, which is attributed to several factors, on which, the report provides thorough insights and forecast. The MEA stand-up pouches market is expected to witness a good CAGR value of 5.9%, during 2018-2026.

The report includes a market research study on the global stand-up pouches market, which includes market assessment and trend analysis of different product types i.e. Aseptic Stand-up Pouch, Retort Stand-up Pouch, Standard Stand-up Pouch, and Hot-Filled Stand-up Pouch.

TMR suggests that the high growth in consumption of food & beverages is expected to be the major driving force behind the growth of stand-up pouches globally. Suitability of stand-up pouches for packaging liquid products will create strong demand prospects in the market. Beverage companies are shifting their product packaging from metal cans to stand-up pouches due to low weight and good barrier properties of the latter. Stand-up pouches are also significantly cheaper than other packaging alternatives which, in turn, makes them a perfect choice for the packaging of low-to-medium range products.

Introduction of new design formats is expected to generate high demand for stand-up pouches in the global packaging industry. On the basis of product type, the aseptic stand-up pouches segment accounts for the largest market share due to growing brand awareness and consumer demand for hygienic products. Recycling of stand-up pouches is the key challenge in the stand-up pouches market. There are enormous growth opportunities in the global stand-up pouches market for the existing as well as new entrants. Strategic partnerships play an important role in establishing market-leading positions in any market. Private equity investors are planning to invest in the stand-up pouches market due to its extraordinary growth. Optimization of existing resources and increasing automation are the major trends observed in the market.

The Asia-Pacific stand-up pouches market is growing at a much faster pace and offers numerous growth opportunities to multinational and local manufacturers. The demand for stand-up pouches is mainly driven by the decent growth in different end-use industries such as food and beverages, along with the increasing applications of stand-up pouches for the packaging of a variety of products.

Key companies present in the global stand-up pouches report include – Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Hood Packaging, and Printpack, Inc. among others.