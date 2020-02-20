Steam Boiler Market 2019 Opportunities, Share, Growth, Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Demand and Upcoming Trends To 2023
Steam boiler is a closed vessel used to create steam by applying heat energy to water. The fluid heated under pressure inside the steam boiler is then circulated out of the boiler for use in various applications such as power generation. The main purpose of steam boiler is to generate power in steam engines and steam turbines. It is also used for heating the buildings in cold weather and for producing hot water for hot water supply.
Steam boiler is majorly used in process industries to deliver heat to industrial and chemical processes. Increasing investments in chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other process industries would drive the growth of steam boiler market. Similarly, huge requirement of steam boilers for heating buildings and producing hot water supply would drive the steam boiler market.
Get Free Sample Copy of Steam Boiler Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6972
The growing demand for steam boiler market is attributed to the rapid increase in the demand for electricity. Moreover, capacity addition in power plants is also driving the market for steam boiler. One of the major restraints of the global steam boiler is focus on renewable energy resources for power generation.
Leading Players:
- GE (US),
- Bosch (Germany),
- Thermax (India),
- Cleaver-Brooks (US),
- Byworth Boilers (US),
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea),
- Forbes Marshall (India),
- Fulton Boiler (US),
- Parker Boiler (US),
- Rentech Boilers (US),
- Thermodyne Engineering Systems (India).
Scope of the Report:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global steam boiler market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the steam boiler market by its type, component, fuel, end-user, and by region.
Steam Boiler Industry Segmental Overview:
Global Steam Boiler Market, By Type
- Water-tube boiler
- Fire-tube boiler
Global Steam Boiler Market, By Component
- Boiler
- Economizer
- Superheater
- Air preheater
- Feed pump
Global Steam Boiler Market, By Fuel
- Coal-fired
- Gas-fired
- Oil-fired
- Biomass-fired
- Electric
Global Steam Boiler Market, By End-User
- Power Generation
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Process industry
- Primary metal
Global Steam Boiler Market, By Regions
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
List Of Tables
Table 1 Global Steam Boiler Market: By Region, 2018–2023
Table 2 North America: Steam Boiler Market: By Country, 2018–2023
Table 3 Europe Steam Boiler Market: By Country, 2018–2023
Table 4 Asia-Pacific Steam Boiler Market: By Country, 2018–2023
Table 5 Middle East & Africa Steam Boiler Market: By Country, 2018–2023
Continued……..
List Of Figures
Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR
Figure 2 Top-Down & Bottom-Up Approach
Figure 3 Market Dynamics
Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers
Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints
Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis
Figure 8 Global Steam Boiler Market Share, By Type, 2017 (%)
Continued…….
Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/steam-boiler-market-6972
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: [email protected]