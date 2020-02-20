According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report titled “Absorbent Pads Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027,” the growing demand for absorbent pads in the food & agriculture end-use industry to drive the growth of the global absorbent pads market during the forecast period.

Globally, the revenue generated by the absorbent pads market has been estimated to be over US$ 2.0 Bn in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

Absorbent Pads – Market Dynamics

Absorbent pads are gaining significant popularity in end-use industries such as food & agriculture, oil and gas, chemicals, medical, and others, as these are perfect for clean-up and maintenance of drips, inevitable leaks, and spills generated in the workplace during handling, transporting, dispensing, and storing liquids. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global absorbent pads market during the forecast period. Exceptional characteristics of absorbent pads such as sturdiness, durability, ease of use, inertness towards absorbed liquid, and reusability make them an ideal choice for industries to improve productivity and safety at the workplace. These are likely to escalate the growth of the global absorbent pads market during the forecast period.

The Volume of the Global Absorbent Pads Market Is Expected to Expand 1.45x over the Forecast Period

Regardless of the optimistic outlook, the rising number of players in the absorbent pads manufacturing business and increasing instability in raw material prices are probable to hinder the growth of the global absorbent pads market during the forecast period. The increasing number of local players in the absorbent pads market have led to a price reduction, which eventually shrinks the profitability margin of manufacturers. Also, the absorbent pads manufactured from plastic material are not eco-friendly and possess environmental threats. Such factors have the potential to hamper the growth of the global absorbent pads market throughout the forecast period.

The Value of the Global Absorbent Pads Market Is Expected to Expand 1.48x over the Forecast Period

Absorbent Pads Market – Competition Dashboard

Detailed profiles of manufacturers of absorbent pads are also included in the report to evaluate their key product offerings, financials, recent developments, and strategies. Key players operating in the global absorbent pads market include Novipax LLC, 3M Company, Brady Corporation, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Prima SRL, Trico Corporation, Sirane Limited, Azapak, Fentex Ltd, ESP US, MAGIC srl, Pactiv LLC, Gelok International Corporation, W. Dimer GmbH, CoCopac Limited, Meltblown Technologies Inc., Cellcomb AB, and Johnson Matthey Plc. among others.

Absorbent Pads Market – Key Trends

Few of the key developments observed among the manufacturers of absorbent pads are: