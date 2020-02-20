Unit Drug Dose Delivery System: The IoT-Pharmacy Cooperation

The increasing need for accurate dosing has boosted the growth of the unit drug dose delivery system market. Hospitals and clinics use unit drug dose delivery systems for accurate dosing, owing to the ease of storage, accurate dosing, and ease of disposal they allow. While these are some of the many prominent factors which lead to an increase in the demand for unit drug dose delivery system globally, there are some other factors as well, driving the market growth. Increase in demand of the prefilled syringes among patients is one of the prime factors that is driving the sales of unit drug dose delivery systems in global market.

Globally, on the basis of packaging type, unit dose drug delivery system market is segmented into blister packaging, pre fillable syringes and cartridges, vials & ampoules, and others (pouches, sticks). On the basis of material type, there are three sub-segments, i.e. plastic, glass, and others. Plastic segment is further sub segmented into PE, polystyrene, polycarbonate, polypropylene, PVC, and PET. PE is further sub segmented into LDPE and HDPE. Glass is further sub segmented into type-1, type-2, and type-3. On the basis of product form, the unit dose drug delivery system market is segmented into solid, liquid, and powder.

On the basis of packaging type, blister packaging segment accounts for the largest market share of unit drug dose delivery system market due to technological advances that especially serve to overcome challenges in packaging. On the basis of product form of unit dose drug delivery system market, solid segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the basis of material type, plastic segment dominates the market of global unit dose drug delivery system market.

In the pharmaceutical industry, unit drug dose packaging has become more popular in many areas. Unit drug dose packaging helps to ensure the quality and sterility of the product. Unit dose packaging and blister packaging is commonly made up of PVC. Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) can be easily produced by thermoforming and it is relatively expensive to produce. Unit drug dose packaging ensures that the drug is protected until the point of use. Blisters help to reduce overdosing and missed dosing. In the medical field, unit dose packaging and blister packaging is expanding within the hospitals for medical instruments and products.

Some of the key players in the global unit drug dose delivery system market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Wipak Group, Schott AG., Nipro Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., R-Pharm Germany GmbH, Agrado S.A, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Stevanato Group, Klockner Pentaplast Group., Catalent, Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj., Omnicell, Inc., Piramal Glass Limited, O.Berk Company, LLC, and SGD Pharma.