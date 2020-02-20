Unmanned Sea System Market – Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

Global Unmanned Sea Systems Market is anticipated to expand significantly at a healthy CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2017-2023

Market Synopsis:

The unmanned sea system consists of unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles, which are capable of working autonomously. The vital application of unmanned sea systems in naval operations, as it provides greater operational opportunities and tactical advantages, is one of the major drivers of the global unmanned sea systems market.

The application of unmanned sea systems as a crucial component of maritime surveillance is generating high demand for this system in the global market for maritime security purposes.

The geopolitical imbalance between different regions has created the emergence of technologically advanced devices with improved surveillance capabilities. The increasing investment by the defense industry to incorporate advanced technology for maritime surveillance in order to ensure successful combat operations is fueling the expansion of the global unmanned sea system market. The proliferation in the use of unmanned sea systems in the field of oceanography, as they facilitate large survey coverage, reduction of on-site time and are more flexible and capable than the moored or drifting weather buoys, is inducing the demand for unmanned sea systems for research purposes, leading to the expansion of the global unmanned sea systems market.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for unmanned sea systems is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa. The North America and Europe regions attributed to the large market share in the global unmanned sea systems market during the past few years. But, the factors such as economic slowdown in some of the European countries and the defense budget cuts in North America are likely to impact negatively on the growth of the unmanned sea systems market in these regions.

Whereas, the unmanned sea systems market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to project the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing geopolitical tensions and territorial disputes at the international waters such as Indian Ocean, South China Sea, and the East China Sea.

The increasing military expenditure in the Middle East and Africa region due to increasing geopolitical conflicts is propelling the expansion of the global unmanned sea systems market in this region.

Key players:

Some of the key players of the global unmanned sea systems market are General Dynamics(U.S.), Raytheon(U.S.), Balt Robotics(Poland), Bluefin Robotics(Massachusetts), Boston Engineering Corporation(MA), Kongsberg(Norway), Atlas Elektronik(Germany), BAE Systems(U.K.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries(Japan) and Gate Elektronik (Yenimahalle).

Segmentation:

The global unmanned sea systems market has been segmented on the basis of type and capability. By type, the market is segmented into unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) and unmanned surface vehicle (USV). The unmanned underwater vehicles segment accounted for the largest market share and will be dominating the global market for unmanned sea systems during the forecast period owing to its major application in naval industry for detection and termination of underwater mines.

Based on capability, the global unmanned sea systems market is segmented into remotely operated vehicle and autonomous vehicle. The demand for autonomous vehicle is increasing in the global market due to its pre-programmed navigation plan and less interference from human operators.

