Ureteral Catheters Market: Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market

Cather is a flexible tube inserted into a body cavity to remove fluids in case of chronic diseases. Ureter is approximately 12 inches long duct and carries urine from the kidney to the urinary bladder. Sometimes the flow of urine to the bladder gets obstructed due to complications, such as, kidney stones, infections, and blood clots. In such cases, ureter catheter is used to restore the flow of urine; it is also used to inject contrast dye into the area to make ureter and kidney wall visible for detection of blockage through computerized tomography. Additionally, catheters are used for various other functions including, ureteral dilation, drainage maintenance, infusion of contrast media, and removal of kidney stones. Different types of catheters are being developed to minimize the risk of infection, for example, antibiotic impregnated catheters and antiseptic impregnated catheters. Injury to urethra, blood in urine, urinary tract infections, kidney damage, and allergic reactions are the complications associated with ureteral catheter. Polyurethane ureteral catheter manufactured by C. R. Bard is a leading single-use ureteral catheter, used for multiple functions, such as, ureteral dilation, maintaining drainage, and infusion of contrast.

Increase in demand for ureteral catheter, with focus on self-catheterization, and single-use catheters contribute to the growth of the global ureteral catheters market. Growth drivers of the global ureteral catheters market include increasing demand for better diagnostics, growing aging population, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and surge in alternative treatment for ureteral catheter associated diseases. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and urological ailments, diabetes, and chronic diseases is expected to boost the growth of the globe ureteral catheters market. Additionally, government initiatives to improve health care facilities are likely to propel the global ureteral catheters market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding urinary tract infections is constraining the growth of the market. Moreover, maintaining the quality and safety of equipment is a challenge faced by the manufacturers of ureteral catheters.

The global ureteral catheters market can be segmented based on type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into intermittent catheters and foley catheters. The intermittent catheters segment includes coated, non-coated, and pre-lubricated catheters. The foley catheters includes, 2-way foley catheters, 3-way foley catheters, and 4-way foley catheters. The intermittent catheters segment is expected to grow significantly due to low cost of the product and its ease of handling. In terms of indication, the ureteral catheters market can be classified into urinary continence, spinal cord injuries, and others. In 2015, urinary incontinence was leading segment of the global ureteral catheters market due to increasing prevalence of diseases. Based on end-user, the market can be bifurcated into hospital, specialty hospitals, clinic and others.

In terms of region, the global ureteral catheters market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. In 2016, North America dominated the global market for foley catheters due to development of advanced products and high R&D investment by market players in the region. The ureteral catheters market in the U.S. is driven by increasing number of surgical procedures and high prevalence of urinary incontinence. Increasing use of self-catheterization and single-use catheters is expected to drive the market in the region in next few years. The global ureteral catheters market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to increasing interest of major players in the region and improving infrastructure in emerging economies.

The global ureteral catheter is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of global as well as new players. Key players operating in the global ureteral catheters market are C.R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, UroMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Teleflex Incorporated, Integer Holdings Corporation, Balton Sp, Medline Industries, Inc., and Red Leaf Medical.

