Valve Regurgitation Diagnostic and Treatment Market Expected to Show steady Growth by 2026

Valve regurgitation is a structural heart disease. Regurgitation is the name for leaking heart valves. It happens when a heart’s valve does not close tightly. In patients with valve regurgitation, blood cannot move properly in the rest of the body. Valve regurgitation can be caused by problems with the heart valve such as damaged tissue cords, rheumatic fever, abnormality of the heart muscle, congenital heart defects, radiation therapy, and atrial fibrillation. Some common symptoms associated with valve regurgitation are abnormal heart sound, fatigue, swollen feet or ankles, and shortness of breath (dyspnea). Major complications associated with valve regurgitation are atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and pulmonary hypertension. Several factors can increase the risk of valve regurgitation, including a history of mitral valve prolapse or mitral valve stenosis, heart attacks, and infections such as endocarditis or rheumatic fever.

Doctors can diagnose valve regurgitation based on medical history and tests. The common diagnostic tests for the condition are echocardiogram, chest X-ray, cardiac MRI, and cardiac catheterization. An electrocardiogram (ECG) can be used to detect enlarged chambers of the heart due to valve regurgitation.

A rise in the prevalence of valve regurgitation is anticipated to drive the global valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market during the forecast period. Increase in government prioritization of valve regurgitation treatment is also expected to propel the global valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market in the near future. However, a shortage of health care experts in cardiology in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to hamper the valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market in these regions. Favorable reimbursement health care policy in North America and Europe are anticipated to propel the market in these regions during the forecast period.

The global valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market can be segmented based on type of regurgitation, diagnostic test, treatment procedure, end-user, and region. In terms of type of regurgitation, the valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market can be divided into mitral regurgitation, aortic valve regurgitation, pulmonary or pulmonic regurgitation, and tricuspid regurgitation. Based on treatment, the valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market can be classified into surgical repair treatment and replacement treatment. In terms of diagnosis, the market can be divided into echocardiogram, chest X-ray, cardiac MRI, cardiac catheterization, and others. Based on end-user, the global valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market can be categorized into hospitals, special clinics, and academic institutes & research organization. The hospitals segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

Based on region, the global valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a significant share of the market in North America in terms of revenue in 2017. The valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly, due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from valve regurgitation. Better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding & developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people about valve regurgitation diagnosis and treatment are expected to propel the market in the region in the next few years. The valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global valve regurgitation diagnostic and treatment market include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomédica, CryoLife, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova plc, Lepu Medical Technology, Medtronic, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., and TTK HealthCare.

