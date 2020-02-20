Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market Latest Technology and Huge Growth In-depth Analysis Research Report 2019 To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule Market 2019 Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Starch-based cells of vegetarian origin have gained popularity in the dietary supplements market.

Vegetable (HPMC) capsules have become as a potential alternative to gelatin for pharmaceutical and supplement manufacturers, thus expanding food preference for consumers who are adopting vegetarianism world over.

Another vital aspect that has contributing to the rising popularity of HPMC capsules are their ability to keep the stability of the medicinal formulation intact more than gelatin-based capsules. Being less hygroscopic and limited transfer of moisture to encapsulated material, HPMC hard capsules are better at retaining the efficacy of the fill formulations.

Rising interest of stakeholders in aforementioned characteristics will propel investments to expedite the translation of patent formulations to market-stage products. The global vegetable (HPMC) capsules is expected to garner a promising double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025 and will generate hundreds of millions in revenues by the period-end.

This report focuses on Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vegetable (HPMC) Capsule market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Capsugel

ACG Associated Capsules

Qualicaps

Shanxi GS Capsule

CapsCanada

Suheung Capsule

Qingdao Capsule

Lefan Capsule

Sunil Healthcare

Segment by Type

HPMC with Gelling Agent

HPMC without Gelling Agent

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

