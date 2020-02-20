Vinyltrimethoxysilane Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2025

Vinyl-substituted silane, such as vinyltrimethoxysilane, is a bifunctional organosilane having a reactive vinyl group and an inorganic trimethoxysilyl group. Vinyltrimethoxysilane is a colorless, low viscosity liquid with a typical aromatic odor. The dual nature of vinyltrimethoxysilane reactivity allows vinyltrimethoxysilane to bind to the organic and the inorganic materials. Inorganic materials constitute glass, metal, and fillers, and organic materials contain polymers such as thermosets, thermopolymers, and elastomers to which the vinyltrimethoxysilane can bind.

These vinyltrimethoxysilanes are thus used as cross-linking agents, adhesion promoters, and surface modifiers. The alkoxysilane moiety is reactive toward water, and in the presence of moisture, it forms silicon-oxygen-silicon bonds that cross-link the material. Moisture-curable polymers are utilized as electrical insulation in some cables and for water pipes in under-floor heating installations. Vinyltrimethoxysilanes are employed as coupling agents or adhesion promoters for treatment of glass fibers and particulate minerals in order to form stronger bonds with resin and produce fiberglass with better mechanical properties. The silane group attaches to the glass substrate via covalent Si-O-Si bond, while the resin reacts with the vinyl-, amino-, or epoxy- group and binds to it.

Vinyltrimethoxysilane is used for moisture curing of the polymers, adhesion promotion, and surface modification, as a comonomer for the polymer dispersions, and as moisture scavenger. Vinyltrimethoxysilane is utilized for the preparation of the polyethylene, which is a moisture curing polymer. After the formation of the polymer, the polymer can be still processed to form the thermoplast. Silane-based cross linked polyethylene is employed widely for cable isolation and sheathing, primarily in low voltage applications and is also used for hot water pipes, sanitary pipes, and underfloor heating.

Vinyltrimethoxysilane is also employed as a comonomer for the preparation of different polymers such as polyethylene or acrylics. The formation of these polymers exhibit improved adhesion to surfaces. Vinyltrimethoxysilane is used as an adhesion promoter for various polymers, due to its dual ability to bond with organic and the inorganic materials, which is anticipated to improve its mechanical and electrical properties. Adhesion of the coatings on glass, metals, and ceramic surfaces can be improved with the usage of vinyltrimethoxysilane, and thus, it can improve corrosion resistance. Vinyltrimethoxysilane can rapidly react with water, and this property of vinyltrimethoxysilane can be widely utilized in sealants.

The main driver for the vinyltrimethoxysilane market are paints and coatings and are used in metals, glass, constructions, wood, automotive, and electronics. The vinyltrimethoxysilane market is largely driven by the increasing demand for paints & coatings from various end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, marine, protective, aerospace, transportation, rail coatings, wood coatings, packaging, and general industrial. The growth of the paints & coatings can also be attributed to rise in the middle-class population in emerging economies, which in turn is likely to boost the vinyltrimethoxysilane market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a prominent market for vinyltrimethoxysilane due to the increasing demand for coatings in Asia Pacific, which is primarily due to the increasing construction activities in the region. This in turn, drives the vinyltrimethoxysilane market in Asia Pacific. Presence of rapidly expanding economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, and rising demand for vinyltrimethoxysilane from construction and automotive industries are driving the vinyltrimethoxysilane market in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are also expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

Key players in the vinyltrimethoxysilane market are Merck KGaA, GELEST, INC., Ess Emm Chemicals, Dow Corning, Wacker, and Shin-Etsu Chemical.