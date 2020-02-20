Zeaxanthin Market: Know The Key Growth Strategies Adopted By Key Players

Zeaxanthin supplements are typically consumed for supporting eye health. Various manufacturers often use zeaxanthin for formulating eye care products. Cosmetic manufacturers also used carotenoid for the production of nutricosmetics which is a formulation of nutritional supplements intended to support the structure and function of the skin. Zeaxanthin is also used as a nutrient supplement in multivitamin formulations in dietary supplements. Few companies specifically target the segment of eye health and offer products exclusively for eyes such as Ocuvite, a product of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated which is a special eye vitamin. Zeaxanthin is anticipated to amass a lucrative valuation over the forecast period. European countries are generating the demand for cosmetics and skin care products and therefore the market of zeaxanthin is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period in these regions.

Zeaxanthin is the most common carotenoid found in nature, which is responsible for yellow to red pigmentation in various plants and microorganisms. Zeaxanthin is responsible for yellow to red color pigmentation found in various plants, fruits, vegetables such as paprika, saffron, corn, carrot, wolfberries, marigold and others. It is found in highest quantity in leaves of green plants such as spinach, green pea kale and others.

Raising Demand for Cosmetics Is Expected To Surge the Market of Zeaxanthin

Zeaxanthin is gaining popularity attributed to the products being marketed as a powerful antioxidant which protects cells from oxidative stress. Zeaxanthin is also used in conditions of macular degeneration, cardiovascular diseases, photosensitivity, cataracts and others. The manufacturers are launching supplements that target consumers with age-related macular degeneration. The market of nutricosmetics has also seen upsurge and the manufacturers are launching a subsequent product to gain market share and brand equity. For instance, ZSS Skincare which is a U.S. based skin care product manufacturer has launched a number of products featuring zeaxanthins. ZSS has also partnered up with GNC which is a commercial enterprise focused on the retail sale of health and nutrition products. With this partnership, the company is focusing on promoting the sales of zeaxanthin products on a large scale. Rapid advances in science and technology, changes in food laws, clean labeling, increasing healthcare costs are few factors which contribute to the growth of zeaxanthin market. With raising awareness, the interest of consumers is inclining towards gaining information about various functional foods and ingredients in the end products. Due to growing importance for a healthy lifestyle which includes a balanced diet, increasing physical activities, attaining wellness through diet and raising concepts such as food for health are major factors fueling the growth of this market. The trend for health and wellness is growing in the market of the U.S. and Western Europe which is expected to boost the market of zeaxanthin over the forecast period.

Zeaxanthin Market Opportunities

Zeaxanthin functions as a natural sunblock, therefore the manufacturers of skin care developing products for sun protection are expected to increase the demand for zeaxanthin. The manufacturers of eye health formulation are anticipated to develop new innovative products as zeaxanthin is important for eye health as macular pigments. They are concentrated in the macula, the central part of your retina, which is a layer of light-sensitive cells on the back wall of your eyeball. Zeaxanthin is an antioxidant carotenoid which is expected to increase its demand in anti-aging creams and lotion. Japan is growing as the most attractive market for nutricosmetics and therefore the market of Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be an opportunistic market for zeaxanthin.

Zeaxanthin Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the zeaxanthin market has been segmented as-

Powder

Oil

Bead-lets

