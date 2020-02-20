Zinc Omadine Market Incomes, Profits & Price Investigation By Segmentation

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Zinc Omadine Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025 ” to its collection.

Zinc omadine also known as zinc pyrithione or pyrithione zinc is a coordination complex of the element zinc. The compound has bacteriostatic properties, which mean it inhibits bacterial cell division, and fungistatic properties, that inhibit fungal cell division. In addition, zinc omadine is used in the treatment of a variety of skin diseases including seborrhoeic dermatitis. The compound is also used to prevent the growth of algae that cause various types of deteriorations including discoloration, staining, odors etc especially on outer coatings of walls. The compound is incorporated into various plastics and polymers as a powder, an aqueous dispersion or as a liquid. Zinc omadine is added to these plastics and polymers either during their manufacturing process or during the production of the finished articles of these materials. If in a liquid state, zinc omadine is added using a meter pump and if in a powder, it is added by the open pouring process. The compound is incorporated into any material at a point when thorough mixing will take place.

The key application of zinc omadine is its use as a non-pesticidal. The compound is used to control dandruff, seborrhoeic dermatitis and psoriasis and is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Moreover, zinc omadine is a major ingredient in a variety of anti dandruff shampoos. Additionally, zinc omadine is also employed as a preservative in a variety of foods and beverages and in non-food articles including adhesives, carpet backings, carpet fibers, rubber and rubber backed bath mats, synthetic and non-leather materials, foam underlay for carpets, foam stuffing for cushions, cable and wire insulation, all coverings, plastic furniture, athletic floorings mats etc… Owing to its low solubility in water, zinc omadine is used in outdoor paints and other paints and adhesive products as an antimicrobial agent as it provides protection against mildew and algae. The decomposition of zinc omadine by ultra violet light is very slow thus providing years of protection even against direct sunlight. Additionally, zinc omadine is used as antibacterial treatment for household sponges.

The main driver of zinc omadine is its use as an antibacterial coating. Applications such as food & beverages, building &constructions and textile industries have vast opportunities for antimicrobial coatings. This in turn is expected to boost the market for zinc omadine during the projected period. End user industries including textiles, ventilation, heating, bathroom fittings, air-conditioning and other electronic and medical devices are also driving the zinc omadine market. However, stringent rules and regulations against the use of zinc omadine in North American and European countries and the fluctuating prices in raw materials may restrain this market.

The major markets for zinc omadine include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The rising residential and commercial constructions in the Asia Pacific region and the growing disposable income of consumers is expected to boost the zinc omadine market over the next few years. In addition, the rapidly growing market for antimicrobial coatings for various end use industries in North America is likely to drive the zinc omadine market. North America is known to be the global hub for anti microbial coatings with its headquarters in the U.S., hence there has been high demand for zinc omadine in the region over the past few years and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

The key companies present in the zinc omadine market include Akcros Chemicals, Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle corporation, Ashland Incorporated, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Clariant International and Ciba Specialty Chemicals among others.

