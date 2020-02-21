3D Depth Sensing Camera Market- Key Players are Leica Camera AG, Sony Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Soft Kinetic Systems S.A

3D Depth Sensing Camera Market – Introduction

Depth imaging refers to the ability to produce an image that contains depth information at each location in the image. Humans perceive depth using our two eyes to create “stereo vision”. While the applications thus far for 3D image sensing have been in the industrial, military and medical fields, the first consumer products started to emerge around 2010 with the Microsoft Kinect game accessory. Kinect was based on technology licensed from the Israeli company Prime Sense which was subsequently acquired by Apple in 2013.

Based on product developments from components companies like STMicroelectronics, AMS, PMD, and Sony, the use of depth sensing for consumer products has accelerated over the last year. 2018 will likely see a significant influx of new consumer products with 3D imaging capabilities, with the first applications in mobile and computing. The first mobile phone with depth imaging was introduced by Lenovo in 2016 and now multiple design wins have been announced.

3D Depth Sensing Camera Market – Competitive Landscape

Sony Corporation

Founded in 1946, Sony Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates in diverse business segments that includes electronics, gaming, entertainment, and financial services. The company is a global manufacturer of electronic products for customers and professionals. Sony Corporation is the electronics business unit of Sony Group. The company has around 117,300 employees worldwide.

Sharp Corporation

Founded in 1912, Sharp Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company manufactures variety of electronic products such as LCD panels, mobile phones, audio-visual entertainment equipment, and video projectors among others. The company has more than 50,000 employees across the globe.

Toshiba Corporation

Toshiba Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company manufactures electronic devices & components, digital products, computer & tablets, visual products, home appliances, and infrastructure systems. The company has around 141,250 employees worldwide.

Leica Camera AG

Founded in 1914, Leica Camera AG is headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany. The company manufactures cameras, lenses, binoculars, rifle scopes, microscopes and ophthalmic lenses. The company is continuously engaged in manufacturing of products to capture good quality pictures in all situations in the worlds of visualization and perception.

Some of the key players operating in the global 3D depth sensing camera market with significant developments include Sharp Corporation, Leica Camera AG, Sony Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Soft Kinetic Systems S.A., PMD Technologies, Pelican Imaging, and Samsung Electronics Limited, Texas Instruments (US), Qualcomm, Occipital, Stereolabs, Creative, pmdtechnologies, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, BECOM BLUETECHNIX, Intel, Melexis, Tower semiconductor, Vrmagic, Aquifi, Nerian Vision Technologies, Espros, Sunny Optical Technology, PrimeSense, ASUSTeK Computer, and LIPS Corporation among others.

