3D Printing (3DP) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

3D printing is a layer-upon-layer addition of materials to form an object using a three-dimensional file with the help of a 3DP software that is compatible with the 3D printer. The industrial version of 3D printing resembles the Additive Manufacturing (AM) process. The three dimensional printing process includes the use of a three-dimensional printer, which may be either industrial or desktop 3D printers, a compatible software, and relevant printing technology. The process is then deployed by the necessary industry vertical.

Based on printer types, the market has been segregated into industrial printers and desktop printers. The industrial printers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The major market share is stemmed from their extensive adoption in heavy industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Industrial applications, such as prototyping, designing, and tooling, are contributing to the high demand generated from these industry verticals.

Desktop printers, which were earlier adopted by hobbyists and small enterprises, are now witnessing a traction from the household or domestic segments. Furthermore, desktop printers are garnering attention from the educational sector, including schools, institutes, and universities, which is stemmed from the growing importance of technical training and initiatives for intensive research.

Desktop printers are also experiencing a growing demand from small businesses, which are likely to offer these printers as additional services with 3D printers and related materials. For instance, the U.S. market is experiencing a growth in the “fabshops” concept, which offers three dimensional printing of parts & components as per customer requirements and customized designs. As such, the market for desktop printers is assessed to portray a rise in demand over the estimated duration.

The North American regional market dominated the global 3D printing industry in terms of revenue in 2016, accounting for the maximum market share. The growth may be attributed to the increasing technological advancements and the region’s economic potential to invest in emerging technologies. The U.S. and Canada are some of the prominent and early adopters of emerging technologies across various manufacturing practices. These factors offer lucrative opportunities for 3D printing in different applications in the North American region.

Europe being the largest region in the world consists of several industry players operating actively in the additive manufacturing industry. The region has a strong hands-on technical expertise and an absolute know-how of additive manufacturing, which has made it the second-largest market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth in the 3DP market. The region is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.4% from 2017 to 2025. The regional countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to emerge as the promising adopters of the additive manufacturing over the forecast period in the manufacturing practices in the various industry verticals.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys,

3D Systems

Materialise NV

Autodesk

GE Additive

Made In Space

Voxeljet AG

Canon

Market analysis by product type

Industrial Printers

Desktop Printers

Market analysis by market

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Power & Energy

Others.

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Printers

1.4.3 Desktop Printers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Consumer Electronics

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Power & Energy

1.5.8 Others.

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 3D Printing (3DP) Market Size

2.2 3D Printing (3DP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing (3DP) Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printing (3DP) Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

….

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Stratasys,

9.1.1 Stratasys, Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 3D Printing (3DP) Introduction

9.1.4 Stratasys, Revenue in 3D Printing (3DP) Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Stratasys, Recent Development

9.2 3D Systems

9.2.1 3D Systems Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 3D Printing (3DP) Introduction

9.2.4 3D Systems Revenue in 3D Printing (3DP) Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 3D Systems Recent Development

9.3 Materialise NV

9.3.1 Materialise NV Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 3D Printing (3DP) Introduction

9.3.4 Materialise NV Revenue in 3D Printing (3DP) Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Materialise NV Recent Development

9.4 Autodesk

9.4.1 Autodesk Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 3D Printing (3DP) Introduction

9.4.4 Autodesk Revenue in 3D Printing (3DP) Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Autodesk Recent Development

9.5 GE Additive

9.5.1 GE Additive Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 3D Printing (3DP) Introduction

9.5.4 GE Additive Revenue in 3D Printing (3DP) Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 GE Additive Recent Development

9.6 Made In Space

9.6.1 Made In Space Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 3D Printing (3DP) Introduction

9.6.4 Made In Space Revenue in 3D Printing (3DP) Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Made In Space Recent Development

9.7 Voxeljet AG

9.7.1 Voxeljet AG Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 3D Printing (3DP) Introduction

9.7.4 Voxeljet AG Revenue in 3D Printing (3DP) Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Voxeljet AG Recent Development

9.8 Canon

9.8.1 Canon Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 3D Printing (3DP) Introduction

9.8.4 Canon Revenue in 3D Printing (3DP) Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 Canon Recent Development

