Achyranthes Bidentata Extract Market: Leading Growth Drivers, Company Profiles, Emerging Customers & Product Segments

Achyranthes bidentata is a perennial plant which belongs to family Amaranthaceae. Achyranthes bidentata is native to East-Asia, found primarily in forest and sides of streams in China. Achyranthes bidentata in china is dried and grounded in to powder form and then used in decoctions. Achyranthes bidentata got its name because it was mainly produced in the historical Huai Qing Fu, where Jiaozuo in Henan province located today. Achyranthes bidentata is commonly used as a medicine to unblock collaterals and activate blood. Clinically physicians prescribe it for the treatment of a variety of arthritis, osteoproliferation, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases which includes coronary heart disease, cerebral thrombosis, and cerebral arteriosclerosis, and gynecological diseases which includes emmeniopathy, leukorrheal diseases, and various antenatal and postpartum illness.

Achyranthes bidentata extract market is segmented on the basis of form, nature of product, and application

Achyranthes bidentata extract market is segmented on the basis of form which includes solid, powder, and liquid. Achyranthes bidentata extract is produced in the form of the finely ground powder which can be used to prepare pharmaceutical products, cosmetic product, food and beverage products. Achyranthes bidentata extract in the form of liquid is used to prepare syrups and beverages which are consumed to regulate water balance in body, clear pus, unblocks menstruation and strengthen bones.

Achyranthes bidentata extract market is segmented on the basis of nature of the product which includes natural and organic. There is a rise in demand for the organic food due to the health concerns related to the use of pesticides in the traditionally grown Achyranthes bidentata. Consumers these days may prefer using organic Achyranthes bidentata extract as it is comparatively safe for consumption. Which is expected to support organic segment growth during the forecast period.

Achyranthes bidentata extract is segmented on the basis of the application which includes application in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and food and beverage industry. In food and beverage industry Achyranthes bidentata extract is used in the preparation of beverages such as juice and syrup. In pharmaceutical industry Achyranthes bidentata is used for the preparation of tablets, capsules and ointments which can be used as the analgesic.

Achyranthes bidentata is primarily found in Asia-pacific region as it is produced mainly in china and is traditionally used in china for herbal treatment of diseases related to blood like hematocrit. Achyranthes bidentata has limited availability in the global market as the geographical distribution of Achyranthes is concentrated is less across the globe. In Africa Achyranthes bidentata extract market is expected to grow due to increase in use of herbal medicine in the African region as it has less side effects. In North America and Europe Achyranthes bidentata extract is expected to develop a market owing to the research and developments taking place in these region and requirement of herbal products to cure diseases by natural products rather than using products containing chemical ingredients.

Achyranthes bidentata extract is majorly used for the medicinal properties which includes excitation of uterine muscle due the action saponins, antifertility action due ecdysterone and antispasmodic action. Active use of Achyranthes bidentata extract in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, food and beverage industry is expected to fuel market growth of Achyranthes bidentata extract over the forecast period.

The key players of Achyranthes bidentata extract market are Mayway, Novoherb Technologies, Lanzhou Waltlets Biotech Co Ltd, Hawaii-pharm, and CACTUS BOTANICS among others.