Aluminium Ammonium Sulfate Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2028

Aluminum ammonium sulfate is also known as ammonium alum or ammonia alum. The primary functional uses of aluminum ammonium sulfate are the buffer, neutralizing agent, and color fixative. The compound is available to a high, colorless crystals, which in white granules or powder form.

Aluminum ammonium sulfate is a white crystalline double. It is made of aluminum hydroxide, sulfuric acid, and ammonium sulfate. It is inexpensive and non-toxic and is used in various niche applications. Aluminum ammonium sulfate is employed in applications such as water purification, vegetable glues, deodorants, dyeing, tanning, fireproofing textiles, and porcelain cement. It is a common ingredient in an animal repellant spray.

The compound is manufactured by the process of crystallization from the mixture of ammonium sulfate and aluminum sulfate. Ammonium Alum is produced by the treatment of aluminum sulfate and sulfuric acid along with ammonia gas.

Global Aluminium Ammonium Sulfate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The white, odorless powder with strong astringent taste are soluble in glycerol, water, and dilute acid. Aluminum ammonium sulfate has several industrial and household uses. One of the primary functions of the compound is the purification of drinking water. Further several minerals are used for manufacturing the compound.

Another major driver is the usage of aluminum ammonium sulfate for medical usage. Aluminum Ammonium sulfate is used as an adjuvant in many subunit vaccines, and these include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular Pertussis. The function of an adjuvant is to stimulate the immune system and increase the response and help generate more antibiotics to fight against the disease.

However, one of the restraints in the market is the side effects of aluminum ammonium sulfate which may cause irritation in the eyes, can even cause irritation to lungs. Another challenge in the market is the availability of substitutes for the compound such as potassium alum, soda alum, chrome alum, selenite alums, and aluminum sulfate.

Global Aluminium Ammonium Sulfate Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum ammonium sulfate market is segmented by application into:

Food & Beverages

Fertilizers

Detergents

Metal Finishing

Water Treatment

Personal Care

The global aluminum ammonium sulfate market can be segmented by product form into:

Powder

Granules

Liquid

Global Aluminum Ammonium Sulfate Market: Segmentation Overview

The global aluminum ammonium sulfate market is segmented majorly by an application. By application, the segment is further sub-segmented into food & beverages, personal care, detergents, metal finishing, and water treatment chemicals. Aluminum ammonium sulfate is used in cosmetic line as an ingredient in skin whitening toner. The compound is also used in depilatory waxes. In food, the compound is employed in various products such as pickles and relishes as a firming agent.

Further, the compound is used in baking powder in a wide range of the consumer goods. Aluminum is also added in highly processed cheese products.

The most significant use of aluminum ammonium sulfate is in the paper industry, and this is followed by the next major application of water and sewage treatment.

Global Aluminium Ammonium Sulfate Market: Regional Outlook

The global aluminum ammonium sulfate market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Asia Pacific excluding Japan accounted for the significant share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Global Aluminium Ammonium Sulfate Market: Prominent vendors

Few of the leading players in the global aluminum ammonium sulfate market are BASF SE, Amresco Inc, Domo Chemicals, Martin Midstream, GFS Chemicals, Honeywell, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and General Chemicals among others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market.

To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

Regional analysis for Aluminium Ammonium Sulfate Market includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



