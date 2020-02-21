Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2026

Globally the consumption of meat and seafood has grown drastically in the past couple of years. People nowadays prefer eating meat, pork, fish, and other animal products on regular basis. This rapid growth in the demand for these products has triggered growth in the global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market.

The global animal antibiotics and antimicrobial market can be categorized on the basis of product, animal type, and mode of delivery. Based on product, the market is likely to be segmented into penicillins, cephalosporins, tetracyclines, sulfonamides, aminoglycosides, macrolides, lincosamides, fluoroquinolones, and other antibiotics and antimicrobials. Among these, tetracyclines segment is likely to lead the market over the forecast tenure.

People across the globe are inclined towards owing pets. This is considered as a significant factor for the growth of the global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials. The demand for animal protein products has also boosted in the past couple of years. Changing trend for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials in countries like China, Brazil, and India has further augmented its demand. In addition, rising livestock population and rising incidence of epidemic of animal diseases created favorable conditions for this market.

On the contrary, stringent regulatory policies, rising use of in-feed enzymes, and rapid growth of alternative medicines such as prebiotics are expected to hamper the growth in his market.

North America is expected to rise at significant rate and lead the market over the forecast period. Rising number of companion animal healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, and presence of various food-producing animals has led the demand for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials. Another factor contributing in the growth in this market is rising awareness about zoonotic diseases.

Asia Pacific is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market. This growth can be attributed to the changing dietary habits, progressive urbanization, and increasing pet adoption. China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Japan are major countries due to rising demand for animal products in end-use industries. In addition, there is boom in animal protein demand and growing companion animal ownership that is likely to provide a fillip in this market. Middle East and Africa is also expected to rise at a high growth rate over the forecast period.

In the competitive landscape section, prominent market players are thoroughly analyzed. Analysts have taken in consideration key developments, financials, supply chain, technological innovation, market footprints, and strategies used by the key players. These insights are likely to benefits the users having a clear understanding of the market and competition prevailing in the market. It will help decision makers to take well-informed decisions for their company. According to the report, Zoetis, Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, Sanofi, Eli Lilli and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol S.A., and Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC are some of the prominent players functional in the global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market.

