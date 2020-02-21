Ascorbates Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2026

The report “Ascorbates Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Ascorbates are salts or minerals of ascorbic acid. In other words, ascorbates are iterations of vitamin C. Ascorbates have been known to exhibit multiple beneficial properties and therefore is used in a plethora of products. The main purpose ascorbates are utilized for, is as a dietary supplement in case of vitamin C deficiency and as a food additive. Apart from its use as a food additive, ascorbates are also used in cosmetics. In cosmetics, ascorbates play the role of antioxidants, making ascorbates an essential part of almost all skincare products. The most dominant forms of ascorbates available in the market are sodium ascorbate and calcium ascorbate. Sodium ascorbate and calcium ascorbate are used in a number of products ranging from nutritional supplements, foodstuff, beverages, pharmaceutical products, and cosmetics. Since ascorbates are recognized as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the AFDA (American food and drug administration) it is safer than conventional chemical preservatives. Consumer awareness about clean label products has urged the manufacturers to look for alternative preservation methods. This has led to many manufacturers opting for ascorbates as a preservative in their food products. Ascorbates take hold over the pharmaceutical industries as well by their inclusion in vitamin and minerals and supplements as sodium ascorbate, ferrous ascorbate, calcium ascorbate etc.

A steady growth in world population is leading to a rise in demand for food products, indicating a proportionate growth in demand for ascorbates market as well

Food and beverage sector is the largest consumer of ascorbates as food preservatives. The world population is on a constant rise, and it is an almost ubiquitous assertion that the food production worldwide is going to increase in proportion too. FAO (Food and agricultural organization of the United States) has issued a forecast on world food production stating, ‘to support the rise in population by 2050, the food production must be increased by 70%.’ With processed food being a sustainable option for storing food products and an incline towards natural additives, ascorbate requirement in the market is also anticipated to grow at a steady pace.

Increased disposable income, fashion trends, social media influence driving the demand for cosmetics higher, in turn surging the demand for ascorbates in the market

Ascorbates such as sodium ascorbate, calcium ascorbate are used in cosmetic products, especially skincare and makeup as antioxidants. An increase in demand for cosmetics increases the demand for ascorbates in the market. The skincare segment of the cosmetics market has been established to be the fastest growing among all, and cosmetics market as a whole has exhibited constant growth in demand from around the globe. The growth is especially steadier in emerging markets with a higher number of youth and social media influences.

Some of the key market players in the global ascorbate market include The nature’s bounty co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, NOW foods, Cytoplan Ltd, Superior Supplement Manufacturing Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Pfizer, Inc., Bronson nutritionals LLC, Merck KGaA etc.

A steady growth in world population, and the absolute requirement for an increase in food production worldwide will certainly lead to an increase in demand for ascorbates over the forecast period. Observing the latest growth in the cosmetic industry, especially the skincare segment, it is evident that the ascorbate demand in the market will be on the rise. This opens up opportunities for market participants to establish a strong presence by developing an ever-growing consumer base. Owing to the increasingly aware customer base and a requirement of clean label products and nutraceutical products in the market, the ascorbates demand in the nutraceuticals market is also anticipated to witness a growth during the forecast period.

The market for ascorbates is predominantly in APAC and North American regions, because of the requirement as a food additive and requirement as a cosmetic ingredient. The requirement will continue to rise from APAC and North American region with growing population and growing demand for nutraceuticals. With emerging countries like Brazil showing an increase demand for cosmetics and nutraceuticals, it is anticipated that Latin America will exhibit a pattern of growth for demand of ascorbate. The demand for cosmetics exhibits a considerable growth for the skincare segment continually, in turn increasing the demand for ascorbates in the market globally. Especially in the APAC region and Latin America owing to a change in lifestyle and a higher number of youth.

